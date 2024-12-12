Kenya Signs Seven Labor Agreements With Various Nations

President William Ruto has announced that Kenya has signed seven bilateral labor agreements with other countries, with two more agreements awaiting signatures.

The agreements are part of the government’s broader Labor Mobility Program, which aims to send over 2 million Kenyans abroad for job opportunities.

“So far, we have completed bilateral labor frameworks with seven countries, while agreements with two more nations are awaiting signatures,” Ruto said.

Speaking during the 61st Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Ruto highlighted the success of the country’s job creation efforts.

He noted that through various initiatives, more than 243,000 Kenyans have already secured jobs abroad in the past two years.

Ruto also shared progress on domestic job creation. He mentioned that the Affordable Housing program has generated 200,000 direct jobs, while the Universal Health Care program has employed 107,000 community health promoters and other healthcare professionals.

Additionally, 56,000 teachers have been recruited, with plans to hire 20,000 more by December.

The President further emphasized the significant role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which have created over 840,000 jobs.

Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, Alfred Mutua, last month revealed the government’s plan to send one million Kenyan workers abroad each year as part of a new labor export initiative.

Mutua, who shared the update after a meeting with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, explained that the program aims to increase Kenya’s employment opportunities abroad.

As part of the initiative, ICT hubs will be set up in each of Kenya’s 290 constituencies to provide young people with access to digital job opportunities.

Mutua emphasized the government’s commitment to reducing youth unemployment through investments in Technical and Vocational Education, which will equip young Kenyans with the skills needed for both local and international markets.

Deputy President Kindiki further underscored the government’s efforts to expand opportunities abroad by negotiating more bilateral labor agreements to create jobs for Kenyans in semi-skilled and professional sectors globally.