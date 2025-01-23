Kenya Strengthens Global Presence With New Foreign Policy And Budget Integration

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has been integrated into the Security Sector budget framework to enhance Kenya’s global influence and diplomatic capacity.

The decision follows the Cabinet’s approval of the Kenya Foreign Policy 2024 on Monday, marking a significant shift in the country’s approach to international relations.

A statement from the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, dated January 22, 2024, described the policy as a transformative step in aligning Kenya’s foreign engagements with its evolving global priorities.

The integration into the Security Sector Working Group under the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework will bolster the ministry’s budget, improving its effectiveness in addressing national security and international relations.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs is a key player in national security, with its Cabinet Secretary sitting on the National Security Council (NSC) alongside the President, Deputy President, and other top security officials.

“It is important to note that the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Aairs is coordinating critical diplomatic interventions which are security related in nature such as the deployment of Kenya Security Personnel in Haiti and the Tumaini Peace Initiative and Mediation process on the South Sudan conict and other diplomatic and humanitarianinterventions of a security nature; for instance, evacuating Kenyans in distress abroad such as was the case in Lebanon and Sudan,” the statement reads.

Key features of the Kenya Foreign Policy 2024 include advancing Kenya’s sovereignty, promoting economic prosperity, enhancing peace and security, and positioning Nairobi as a global diplomatic hub.

The revised policy emphasizes multilateral diplomacy, climate governance, green industrialization, and support for initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

To ensure effective implementation, the Foreign Service Act, 2021, will be amended, with new regulations and a Sessional Paper set to be presented to Parliament.

The policy reflects extensive consultations with the National Assembly’s Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations Committee, the Council of Governors, civil society, and other stakeholders.