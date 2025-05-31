Kenya Utalii College student found dead in suspected suicide incident, colleagues riot

A first-year student at the Kenya Utalii College in Nairobi was on Friday found dead in one of the campus hostels after reportedly lying unnoticed for several days.

The discovery of the body of Collins Kiprotich sparked protests at the college as the students said he was murdered.

Police and security at the college, however, said Kiprotich died by suicide in the third-floor room that was not in use.

He was pursuing a certificate in front office management course and was aged 20. According to students, the deceased had recently been harassed by security guards at the institution’s main gate, with a video of the altercation said to have been circulating in WhatsApp groups in the days leading up to the discovery of the body.

Concerns over his whereabouts were allegedly ignored by the administration. But the administration said they had raised the issue with his family.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. His decomposing body was found hanging on a brown belt tied on a wardrobe hanger.

The room where the body was found had been locked from inside forcing officials to break in. This followed complaints there was a foul smell from the room.

The discovery sparked an angry protest, with students marching out of the campus to demand justice. The demonstration spilled onto Thika Road, causing heavy traffic gridlock near the college as police were deployed to contain the situation.

Police said they are investigating the incident. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Elsewhere in Naivasha, one David Ruara Kimani died by suicide in their home in Mararo village. Police said the deceased hanged himself using a nylon sport shoe lace on clothes line metal post within the compound.

No physical body injuries were noticed, no suicide note found at the scene.

In Rhonda, Nakuru, one James Waititu alias Jimmy was found dead in their compound. The body was found dangling from a tree tied with a belt on a jacket at Sewage area. In Kehancha, Migori County, one Daniel Wegesa, 24 was found dead after he swallowed poison.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.