Kenyan Leaders Share Messages Of Appreciation On Father’s Day

Kenyan leaders joined the world in marking Father’s Day on Sunday, June 15, with heartfelt tributes to fathers for their role in shaping families and building society.

President William Ruto praised fathers as silent heroes who carry the heavy responsibility of protecting and guiding their families.

“Today, we honour all fathers — the silent heroes who protect, provide, and nurture the foundation of our families,” the President said in a message shared on social media.

“Fathers carry the weight of responsibility with quiet strength. They shape values, model resilience, and offer steadfast support through life’s seasons. In their hands, children find safety. In their presence, families prosper. Through their sacrifice, communities stand strong,” he added.

President Ruto also applauded fathers who are building stable homes and contributing to a stronger society.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki shared a brief but warm message, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to all fathers.”

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also sent his wishes, thanking fathers for their love and hard work.

“Happy Father’s Day to all men for the great love and sacrifice you offer to your families and loved ones,” Gachagua said. “Your sacrifice and hard work for a better today and tomorrow beam our society with hope and happiness. As a father, I know and understand what it takes to be one.”

Wiper leader and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka said that a father’s teachings form the moral foundation of society.

“Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to all dads. Your love, sacrifice, strength, and guidance extend beyond the family. Your teachings lay the foundation for our society and our nation as a whole,” Kalonzo stated.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino also paid tribute to the role fathers play, both in the little moments and the major life decisions that shape their children’s futures.

“We see you in the small things: tying shoes, fixing broken toys, giving pep talks before big games or hard days,” said Babu. “And we see you in the big things too — standing tall when it’s hard, showing love even when it’s not easy, and guiding your children toward becoming strong, kind, and resilient people.”

He also recognized the different types of fathers across the country.

“To the new dads still figuring it out, to the seasoned fathers who’ve raised generations, to the single dads, stepdads, foster dads, and father figures — today is for you. Your impact is immeasurable, your love unforgettable, and your presence irreplaceable.”

Father’s Day is marked globally each year to honour and celebrate the role of fathers and male guardians in the lives of their families and communities.