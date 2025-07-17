Kenyan Officers Join Regional Training In Botswana To Fight Human Trafficking

Five Kenyan officers have joined a regional training in Botswana aimed at strengthening the fight against human trafficking. The training, which is taking place at the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in Otse, is being conducted by Special Agents from the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

In a statement issued on Thursday, the U.S. Embassy in Kenya said the officers are drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), including the anti-human trafficking, child protection, and economic crimes units.

The program brings together about 40 officers from Kenya and other African countries including Botswana, Cameroon, Djibouti, Gabon, Mauritius, and Lesotho.

It focuses on sharpening investigative skills and improving understanding of the complex nature of human trafficking.

“Officers will learn to apply law enforcement tools effectively, improve victim identification and protection, and collaborate closely with victim service providers,” read the statement.

The embassy commended Kenya for its ongoing efforts in addressing human trafficking, noting progress such as the introduction of a victim identification screening tool for diplomatic missions, the adoption of the 2022–2027 National Action Plan, and increased funding for anti-trafficking initiatives.

It also noted that Kenya has enhanced protections for victims abroad and strengthened regulations governing labor recruitment agencies.

“By enhancing the capacity of law enforcement personnel to combat trafficking in persons, this training contributes to the broader goals of safeguarding human rights, disrupting transnational organized crime networks, and strengthening partnerships between the United States and Kenya to address shared challenges,” the statement said.