Kenyans Seeking Jobs Abroad Must Provide Proof Documents For Faster Passport Processing

Kenyans aiming to work abroad will now experience expedited passport processing under new measures announced by the government.

This initiative, aligned with President William Ruto’s directive, aims to streamline the process for job seekers heading overseas.

Principal Secretary Julius Bitok revealed that dedicated Migrant Labour counters have been established to speed up passport applications.

To utilize this service, applicants must present proof of their intent to work abroad, issued by the relevant institutions.

“The President has directed us to facilitate Kenyans seeking job opportunities outside the country. We’ve set up special counters to ensure their passport applications are processed quickly,” Bitok said.

“Applicants are advised to submit all necessary documents to support their application.”

President Ruto had assured that job seekers will receive their passports within a week and that the government will cover their air travel costs.

“We have organized for passports and other required documents to be provided within a week, and the government will pay for their flight tickets,” Ruto announced on July 28 in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County.

The President also highlighted that the government is actively sourcing employment opportunities abroad, with 400,000 available positions.

“Every week, 1,000 Kenyan youths move to work in other countries. Taita Taveta should prepare for its share of these opportunities,” Ruto added.

In addition, the government is negotiating 18 bilateral employment agreements, with Germany already on board.

Bitok emphasized ongoing investments in human resources, modern technology, and process improvements to enhance efficiency.

“We have reformed our processes to reduce congestion and accelerate service delivery. Consequently, we have addressed the backlog of unprinted passports,” Bitok noted.

Applicants can check the status of their passport application by sending an SMS with their eCitizen tracking number (e.g., EPPI-D6T8M4H1) to 22222.

To further ease the process, the Directorate of Immigration Services (DIS) has suspended the requirement to book an appointment for passport collection.

However, uncollected passports will be disposed of six months from the date of the notice.

“To optimize limited storage space, DIS will dispose of all uncollected passports six months after the notice date,” the department stated.