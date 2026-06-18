Kenya’s Coffee Exports Expected to Rise to 55,000 Tonnes in 2026

Kenya’s coffee exports are projected to increase to 55,000 metric tonnes in 2026, up from an estimated 52,000 metric tonnes in 2025, buoyed by favorable weather conditions and ongoing government interventions aimed at revitalizing the sector.

Henry Kinyua, Advisor on Crops and Value Chains in the Executive Office of the President, said improved rainfall patterns in key coffee-growing regions have supported higher yields, positioning the country for increased export volumes.

Speaking to journalists in Nairobi, Kinyua noted that the government’s efforts to enhance agricultural productivity and strengthen value chains are helping stabilize the market for one of Kenya’s leading export commodities.

“Kenya is experiencing favorable rainfall patterns in major coffee-growing regions, which has supported improved yields,” he said.

Kinyua added that strong international coffee prices have encouraged farmers, particularly smallholder producers, to invest more in their farms, further boosting production prospects.

The remarks were echoed by Principal Secretary for the State Department for Cooperatives Patrick Kilemi, who reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding coffee exports through policy reforms, infrastructure development, capacity building and strategic partnerships.

Speaking during the East Africa Coffee Markets and Conference (EACMC) 2026 Breakfast Meeting in Nairobi, Kilemi said the government is implementing reforms designed to strengthen the coffee value chain and improve returns to farmers.

“The government is committed to revitalizing the coffee sector through ongoing cooperative reforms aimed at enhancing governance, transparency, digitization, value addition and strategic partnerships that improve efficiency and increase farmer incomes,” he said.

According to Kilemi, the reforms are focused on improving governance within coffee cooperatives, promoting the adoption of digital systems, supporting value addition and enhancing market access for producers.

He noted that cooperatives remain central to the success of Kenya’s coffee industry and will continue receiving government support to improve service delivery and strengthen market linkages.

“Cooperatives remain central to the coffee value chain, and we will continue supporting initiatives that strengthen their capacity to deliver better services to farmers, improve market linkages and embrace innovation,” he said.

Kilemi further emphasized the importance of regional collaboration, inclusion of youth and women, and sustainable production practices in enhancing the competitiveness of East African coffee in global markets.

The projected growth in coffee exports comes as Kenya seeks to capitalize on favorable market conditions and ongoing sector reforms to boost foreign exchange earnings and improve livelihoods for thousands of farming households that depend on the crop.