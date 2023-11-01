Kericho Cop Arrested After Assaulting Colleague Over Printer

A police officer in Kericho East sub-county, Kericho county assaulted his colleague after inviting him to their station over a technical fault on printing machines.

Constable Gideon Kipng’etich was arrested after assaulting Sergeant Caleb Manani on Tuesday in an altercation.

The constable had called his supposed to be boss seeking an explanation on why the station’s computer and printer had developed a technical fault.

“On arrival at the station, an argument ensued between the two officers and in the process Kipngetich grabbed Manani and pushed him on the ground and he started punching him on his face causing injuries on his mouth and nose,” police said.

The station printer, worth Sh,30,000, was also destroyed in the chaos.

The injured officer was rushed to Kericho Referral Hospital where he was treated and discharged in stable condition.

Police said the assailant was expected in court on Wednesday to face assault and malicious damage charges.

Meanwhile, two people died by suicide in two separate incidents. The first incident happened in Naromoru in Nyeri County while the second one was reported in Tambach, Elgeyo Marakwet where one Joseph Rotich Sirma a male adult aged 80 years old, had been discovered dangling dead inside his house from the roof rafters.

In Naromoru, a 50-year-old man hanged himself in his house. Cases of suicide are on the rise amid calls to address the trend.