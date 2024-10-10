Kevin Zegers Siblings: Get to Know Krista and Katie Zegers

Kevin Zegers is a Canadian actor renowned for his roles in Air Bud and Transamerica.

He began acting at six and has appeared in over 40 films, including Dawn of the Dead and The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.

Zegers is married to Jaime Feld, with whom he has two daughters.

He has Dutch heritage, as all his grandparents were immigrants from the Netherlands.

Siblings

Kevin has two sisters, Krista Zegers, who is the eldest, and Katie Zegers, who is the youngest.

Krista has largely stayed out of the spotlight compared to Kevin, but she has been a supportive presence in his life and often appears with him at events.

While she may not be as involved in the entertainment industry, Krista has engaged in various charitable activities, reflecting her commitment to giving back.

Katie, the youngest sibling, has also pursued acting and appeared in several projects, including the film In the Mouth of Madness alongside Kevin.

Career

Zegers began his acting journey at a young age, landing his first role in a television commercial when he was just six years old.

His early work included appearances in various TV shows and movies, but he gained widespread recognition with the Air Bud franchise.

He starred as Josh Framm in the original film, released in 1997, which revolved around a dog who excels in sports.

The success of Air Bud led to several sequels, establishing Zegers as a familiar face in family entertainment.

His career took a significant turn with his role in Transamerica.

In this critically acclaimed film, he played Toby, a young man living on the streets who is unexpectedly confronted by his estranged parent, a transgender woman portrayed by Felicity Huffman.

His performance was praised for its depth and authenticity, earning him accolades and opening doors to more diverse roles.

Following Transamerica, Zegers continued to expand his repertoire.

He appeared in Dawn of the Dead, a remake of the classic horror film, demonstrating his ability to tackle different genres.

His role in Frozen, a survival thriller about three friends trapped on a ski lift, further showcased his versatility as an actor.

In 2013, Zegers starred in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, based on the popular book series.

Although the film received mixed reviews, Zegers’ performance as Alec Lightwood contributed to his growing reputation in fantasy and action genres.

In addition to his film career, Zegers has made notable contributions to television.

He appeared as Damien Dalgaard on Gossip Girl, where he played a wealthy and charming character that added intrigue to the series.

More recently, he has taken on the role of FBI Agent Brendon Acres in The Rookie: Feds, which premiered in 2022.

Awards and accolades

Zegers has received several awards and nominations throughout his career, reflecting his talent and versatility as an actor.

He won the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film: Leading Young Actor for Air Bud and was also nominated for various categories in subsequent years, including Air Bud: Golden Receiver and MVP: Most Valuable Primate.

His performance in Transamerica earned him the Chopard Trophy for Male Revelation at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006, highlighting his emergence as a significant talent in the film industry.

Additionally, he received a nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series at the Monte-Carlo TV Festival in 2012.

Personal life

Zegers is married to Jaime Feld, a talent agent, since August 3, 2013.

The couple resides in Los Angeles and has two daughters, Zoë Madison and Blake Everleigh, who were born on August 17, 2015.

Their family life reflects a strong bond, with Zegers often expressing the importance of family in his life.

He has shared moments of joy and pride regarding his daughters, emphasizing the fulfillment they bring to his personal life.