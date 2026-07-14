Kevin Zeroli Siblings: Getting to Know Bryan Zeroli

Kevin Zeroli is an Italian professional footballer born on January 11, 2005, in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

He plays as a midfielder for Serie A club AC Milan and holds dual Italian-Nigerian citizenship, being the son of an Italian father and a Nigerian mother.

He progressed through AC Milan’s renowned youth academy, joining at the age of five, and has emerged as one of the club’s promising homegrown talents.

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Accolades

Siblings

Kevin has an older brother named Bryan Zeroli, who is also a footballer.

Born in 2003, Bryan played in AC Milan’s youth sides alongside his brother before pursuing his own professional path.

He has since played for lower-division Italian clubs, including teams like Vergiatese and Caronnese, often featuring as a centre-back.

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Career

Zeroli spent the majority of his development at AC Milan after starting with local club Ardor Busto.

He signed his first professional contract in 2023 and made his senior debut for the first team as a substitute in a Serie A match against Sassuolo on December 30, 2023.

He has also captained Milan’s U19 squad and served as the inaugural captain for the club’s reserve side, Milan Futuro.

To gain senior experience, Zeroli was loaned to fellow Serie A side Monza in early 2025, with the deal later extended into the following season after Monza’s relegation to Serie B.

In January 2026, his Monza loan was terminated early, and he moved on loan to Serie B club Juve Stabia for the remainder of the campaign, where he has continued to develop.

Throughout his career, Zeroli has transitioned from a centre-back in his early youth days to a dynamic central midfielder capable of playing in various systems.

Internationally, he has represented Italy at multiple youth levels, including the U19, U20, and U21 teams, contributing to qualifying campaigns and showcasing his talent on the European stage.

Accolades

Zeroli has earned silverware with AC Milan, notably winning the Supercoppa Italiana in the 2024–25 season.

His contributions in the youth setup and occasional first-team appearances have marked him as a player with significant potential within the club.