Key Nairobi roads to be closed from Saturday night for Nairobi City Marathon

Motorists in Nairobi were Friday warned of a significant disruptions this weekend as several major roads will be closed to facilitate the Nairobi City Marathon scheduled for Sunday, July 6, 2025.

The organizers said road closures will begin on Saturday, July 5 at 10pm and continue through various times on Sunday, July 6, affecting major traffic routes in and around the capital.

Road users were urged to plan ahead and seek alternative routes.

Among the key roads to be closed is the Nairobi Expressway, which will be shut down in both directions from James Gichuru to JKIA starting Saturday 10pm until Sunday 3pm.

Other roads set to be affected on Sunday include:

* Waiyaki Way (Inner lanes): Closed from 12am to 10am between Musa Gitau Road and the entrance to the expressway.

* Mombasa Road & Southern Bypass (Likoni Road crossing): Closed from 12am to 11am, impacting roundabouts and all exits and entries into the city.

* Uhuru Highway: Closed from 12am to 2pm in two sections—between Southern Bypass & Langata Roundabout and between Bunyala Roundabout & Kenyatta Avenue.

* Kenyatta Avenue: Closed from 12am to 4pm, particularly between PanAfric Hotel and Uhuru Highway.

City authorities and traffic police will be on the ground to assist with rerouting and ensure minimal inconvenience to the public.

Dozens of personnel were mobilized to help in directing motorists and other road users.

Sundays are usually slow days in Nairobi and the organizers urged for patience.