Khalif Kairo fails to raise cash bail, granted Sh3 million personal bond

Nairobi vehicle dealer Joseph Kairu Wambui, popularly known as Khalif Kairo, was granted a personal bond of Sh3 million on Friday after multiple days in police custody.

His lawyer, Davinson Makau, informed Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina that Kairo was unable to raise the Sh3 million cash bail and requested the court to consider granting a personal bond.

The court also returned Kairo’s passport to facilitate his travel to the USA for fundraising purposes, noting his consistent travel history and finding no compelling reason to restrict his movement.

Kairo had been charged on Wednesday, January 29, with obtaining Sh3,045,000 from Dan Odhiambo Odundo by falsely claiming he could import a Volkswagen Tiguan 1.4 from Japan through his company, Kai & Karo Limited a claim he allegedly knew to be false.

He pleaded not guilty before Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi.

This case was the latest in multiple charges related to defrauding clients in vehicle import deals.

Earlier in January 2025 Kairo was arraigned for allegedly deceiving clients into paying substantial amounts for vehicles that were never delivered.

In one instance, he is accused of obtaining Sh2,145,150 from Jeff Kyule Munane between July 10 and July 29, 2024, under the pretense of importing a Honda Vezel Hybrid from Japan.

In another case, he allegedly received Sh2.9 million from Dona Ayalo Okoth in July 2024, promising to import a Subaru Outback, which was also not delivered.