KHRC Criticizes Ruto’s Cabinet Changes, Citing Ethnic And Gender Imbalance

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has raised concerns over President William Ruto’s recent Cabinet appointments, accusing him of violating the principles of ethnic and gender balance outlined in the Constitution.

In a press release issued on Saturday, December 21, 2024, the KHRC said that the appointments of Mutahi Kagwe, Lee Kinyanjui, and William Kabogo to Cabinet positions showed a lack of inclusivity. The commission noted that all three nominees are from the Mount Kenya region, intensifying regional dominance in the Cabinet.

“President Ruto nominated former governors William Kabogo, Lee Kinyanjui, Nderitu Muriithi, and former Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe to various government positions, alongside Margaret Nyambura, Andrew Karanja, and former Murang’a Senator Kembi Gitura,” the KHRC stated.

The commission highlighted that if the National Assembly approves the nominations of Kabogo, Kinyanjui, and Kagwe, they will join other Mount Kenya leaders, including Justin Muturi, Rebecca Miano, Alice Wahome, and Eric Muriithi, in the Cabinet.

“When the Deputy President is included, eight Cabinet members will hail from the Mount Kenya region, making up 34.7% of the Cabinet,” the statement added.

The KHRC also criticized the gender imbalance in Ruto’s Cabinet. According to the commission, only five of the 20 Cabinet Secretaries are women, representing 25%, while the entire Cabinet of 23 members includes just six women.

“Any attempt by Ruto to unilaterally select Cabinet members without reflecting the diversity, equity, and inclusivity mandated by the Constitution undermines the people’s sovereignty and the principles of democracy,” the KHRC said.

The commission pointed to Article 10 of the Constitution, which outlines national values such as patriotism, inclusivity, and unity, arguing that the recent appointments fall short of these standards.

The KHRC called on Kenyans to reject the appointments, claiming they reflect a governance model that prioritizes exclusivity over inclusivity.

“This move depicts a self-serving, discriminatory, and elitist governance model disguised as an all-inclusive government. In reality, it contradicts Ruto’s ‘hustlers versus dynasties’ narrative from the campaign period,” the statement read.