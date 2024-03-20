Kiefer Sutherland, the London-born Canadian actor, director, and producer, commands an impressive net worth of $100 million, reflecting his illustrious career spanning decades and his multifaceted talents across various entertainment domains.

Kiefer Sutherland Net Worth $100 Million Date of Birth Dec 21, 1966 Place of Birth Paddington Nationality American Profession Actor, Film director, Television producer, Television Director, Film Producer, Voice Actor

Early Life

Sutherland’s ascent to stardom commenced in the late ’80s and early ’90s with notable roles in iconic films like “Stand By Me,” “Lost Boys,” “Young Guns,” and “A Few Good Men.” Despite a few projects that received moderate success, Sutherland’s career reached new heights with his groundbreaking role in the television series “24,” where he portrayed counter-terrorist agent Jack Bauer. This role catapulted him to international acclaim, earning him numerous accolades, including Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards.

Kiefer Sutherland Movies

Following the success of “24,” Sutherland continued to make waves on television with his role in “Designated Survivor,” captivating audiences with his portrayal of a politician thrust into the presidency after a catastrophic event. This political drama garnered critical acclaim and further solidified Sutherland’s status as a powerhouse performer in the television industry.

Directing, Producing, and Music

Beyond acting, Kiefer Sutherland’s creative pursuits extend to directing, producing, and music. He directed films like “Last Night” and “Truth or Consequences, N.M.,” showcasing his directorial prowess.

Also Read: Kevin Smith Net Worth

Additionally, Sutherland ventured into the music industry with the release of two albums, “Down in a Hole” and “Reckless & Me,” demonstrating his versatility as an artist.

Personal Life

Sutherland’s personal life has been marked by triumphs and challenges, including marriages, divorces, and legal troubles. Despite facing setbacks, he has remained resilient, channeling his experiences into his craft and personal growth.

Kiefer Sutherland Awards

Throughout his illustrious career, Kiefer Sutherland has garnered numerous awards and honors, including Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, and accolades from prestigious institutions like the Canada Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His contributions to the entertainment industry have been celebrated and recognized on a global scale.

Real Estate

Sutherland’s financial acumen is evident in his strategic investments and real estate ventures. From buying and selling properties to establishing record labels, he has demonstrated a keen eye for entrepreneurship and diversification.

Kiefer Sutherland’s Net Worth

Kiefer Sutherland net worth is $100 million, reflecting his illustrious career spanning decades and his multifaceted talents across various entertainment domains.