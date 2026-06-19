Kieran Trippier Siblings: Get to Know Chris, Curtis and Kelvin Lomax

Kieran John Trippier, born on 19 September 1990 in Bury, Greater Manchester, is an English professional footballer who plays as a right-back.

He currently plays for EFL Championship club Wolverhampton Wanderers and is a former England international with over 50 senior caps.

Known for his crossing ability, set-piece delivery, and defensive reliability, Trippier has enjoyed a successful career across multiple leagues, including notable spells in the Premier League, La Liga, and with the national team.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Kieran Trippier is the youngest of four brothers. His siblings are Chris, Curtis, and Kelvin.

Chris, the eldest, has been vocal in his support, including public celebrations during England’s runs in major competitions.

Kelvin, also known as Kelvin Lomax, pursued a professional football career of his own.

He played in the Football League for clubs such as Oldham Athletic, Rochdale, Chesterfield, and Shrewsbury Town, and later featured for non-league sides including Stalybridge Celtic and Macclesfield Town.

Career

Trippier began his career in Manchester City’s youth academy, where he won the FA Youth Cup in 2008.

He did not break into the senior team and instead moved to Barnsley, making his professional debut and gaining valuable Championship experience.

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In 2012, he joined Burnley, where he became a key player and helped the club achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2014.

His consistent performances earned him two consecutive selections in the Championship PFA Team of the Year.

In 2015, Tottenham Hotspur signed him for around £3.5 million.

Initially a backup, he established himself in the side and played a major role in their run to the 2019 UEFA Champions League final.

Seeking more regular football, Trippier moved to Atlético Madrid in 2019, where he won the La Liga title in the 2020–21 season under Diego Simeone.

He returned to the Premier League with Newcastle United in 2022, becoming an important figure in the team’s resurgence and contributing to their EFL Cup success.

Internationally, Trippier represented England at various youth levels before earning his senior debut in 2017.

He featured prominently in the 2018 World Cup, scoring a memorable free-kick in the semi-final against Croatia, and was part of the squads that reached the Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 finals.

He announced his international retirement in 2024 after a distinguished career with the Three Lions.

Accolades

At club level, Trippier won promotion to the Premier League with Burnley, the La Liga title with Atlético Madrid, and the EFL Cup with Newcastle United.

He was named in the Championship PFA Team of the Year for the 2012–13 and 2013–14 seasons and earned a place in the La Liga Team of the Season for 2020–21.

With England, he was a runner-up at the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2009 and reached the finals of the UEFA European Championship in 2020 and 2024.