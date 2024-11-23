Kikuyu Elders Endorse Mutahi Kagwe For Cabinet Role

Kikuyu elders gathered on Friday in Nyeri to express their unanimous support for former Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe, urging him to accept a proposed cabinet position in President William Ruto’s government.

The elders emphasized the importance of representation from Nyeri, noting the absence of a cabinet minister from the region.

During the meeting, the elders highlighted Kagwe’s extensive experience in public service, having previously served as the Minister of Health under President Uhuru Kenyatta and as the Minister of Communications during Mwai Kibaki’s presidency.

They believe his leadership skills and proven track record make him a suitable candidate for the role of Interior Cabinet Secretary, a position currently held by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

The proposed nomination comes amid discussions of a cabinet reshuffle by President Ruto, aimed at strengthening governance and enhancing regional representation within his administration.

The elders urged Kagwe to embrace this opportunity, asserting that his leadership would benefit not only Nyeri but the entire nation.

“We have confidence in Mutahi Kagwe’s ability to lead and serve our people effectively,” said one elder. “His appointment would not only rectify the current lack of representation from Nyeri but also ensure that our interests are adequately addressed at the national level.”

Kagwe’s tenure as Health Minister was marked by significant initiatives, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he played a pivotal role in managing the crisis. His experience and insights are viewed as crucial in navigating the challenges facing the Interior Ministry.