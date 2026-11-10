Kim Kardashian’s Skims Offers Refunds After $148 Advent Calendar Faces Social Media Backlash

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and clothing brand, Skims, is offering customers full refunds or store credit after its $148 (£110) advent calendar attracted widespread criticism on social media over the quality and value of its contents.

The 12-day accessories advent calendar was marketed as offering customers “twelve days of fun surprises”. However, several buyers and social media users have questioned the selection of items included, with some describing the products as underwhelming for the price.

The calendar contains items such as hair ties, hair clips, keychains, a teddy bear keychain and a compact mirror. The contents have prompted online jokes, with some users comparing them to miscellaneous items found at the bottom of a handbag or down the back of a sofa.

A Skims spokesperson acknowledged the criticism, telling several media outlets that “for some, the calendar didn’t meet expectations”.

The company said it had “personally contacted every customer” to offer a full refund or credit that can be used towards other Skims products.

The calendar has become a subject of ridicule on TikTok, where users have shared videos and comments questioning whether the items justify the $148 price tag.

One TikTok account, spicychathouse, compared the contents to things “my cat collects from around my house”.

Another account joked that the calendar looked like “a bunch of stuff that Kim Kardashian was emptying out of her bedside table”.

Other users posted videos of themselves cleaning out their sofas, joking that they had accidentally assembled their own versions of the Skims advent calendar using items they found.

The criticism has largely focused on the perceived simplicity and repetition of the products, particularly the multiple sets of hair ties and Skims-branded hair clips.

What Is Inside the Skims Advent Calendar?

The 12-day accessories calendar contains the following items:

Day 1: Tartan teddy bear keychain Day 2: Hair ties Day 3: Hair ties Day 4: Skims logo hair clips Day 5: Skims logo squishy ornament Day 6: Skims logo hair clips Day 7: Beige elastic straps or hair bands Day 8: Skims logo hair clips Day 9: Skims logo comb keychain Day 10: Hair ties Day 11: Skims keychain Day 12: Furry compact mirror keychain

Skims was co-founded by Kim Kardashian in 2019 and has grown into a major shapewear, clothing and accessories brand.

The business has also contributed significantly to Kardashian’s wealth, with Forbes listing the reality television star as a billionaire.

In 2025, Skims was valued at $5 billion after raising additional funding, reflecting its growth and position in the fashion industry.