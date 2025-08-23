Kindiki: North Eastern is Part of Kenya and Will Receive Equal Development

The government is rolling out projects worth billions of shillings in North Eastern Kenya in a bid to spur development and uplift socio-economic status of the people who have suffered marginalization for a long time.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the Ruto administration has prioritized improving the lives of millions of residents in the region through numerous initiatives spread across Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo, Wajir, Garissa and the whole region.

Prof. Kindiki spoke on Saturday during Mandera East Constituency Economic Empowerment held at Elwak town in Mandera County.

The Deputy President also graced similar Economic Empowerment engagements in Lafey, Mandera County and Wajir County.

“North Eastern region has been marginalized for a long time but President Ruto has said every part of Kenya must be treated equally and must receive equitable development. If we are rolling out development in Nairobi, it must be the same in Coast, Nyanza, Rift Valley, Central, North Eastern and everywhere in this country,” he declared.

He said it will no longer be the norm where other areas of the country are left behind in development while others enjoy a bigger share of national resources.

“The government has prioritized development in this area and has instructed that it must receive similar development as any part of the country because we are one country,” he reiterated.

So far the region has benefitted from infrastructure development touching on roads, electricity connection, modern markets and affordable housing among others.

Construction of markets is going on in Elwak, Banisa, Lafey, Kotulo and Mandera towns as well in major towns in the region.

Affordable housing projects are also spread across the region.

The Hybridization electricity generation program is set to benefit the North Eastern Counties immensely with one plant nearing completion in Elwak.

Others are in Eldas, Merti and Habaswein towns. A huge solar project is also being undertaken in Garissa.

“North Eastern is part of Kenya and we will be developing it because the people here deserve projects like every part of Kenya,” he noted.

The biggest road project to ever be undertaken in the country is also ongoing in the region, set for completion before next elections.

The 750 kilometer Isiolo-Modogashe-Wajir-Tarbaj-Kotulo-Rhamu-Mandera Road will cost Sh100 billion and is being done by seven contractors posted to 11 sections of the project.

“It is the longest road project to ever be undertaken in any part of Kenya since independence. We have brought enough contractors because it can’t be done by only one,” Kindiki revealed.

Also, the Lamu-Ijara-Garissa-Isiolo Road is underway and is set to open up northern Kenya for socio-economic development.

The Deputy President also said the discriminative ID issuance processes had been gotten rid of and there is no plan to relent in its implementation.

“We have now put in place a uniform and non-discriminatory process for everyone in this county. President Ruto will go in the annals of history for being the first President to get rid of discrimination in issuance of IDs that is why we are saying he must continue to lead our country for two terms,” Kindiki noted.