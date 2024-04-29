Kindiki Orders Inspection of Dams, Water Reservoirs in 24 Hours After Mai Mahiu Floods Kill 42

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki Monday ordered the inspection of all public and private dams and water reservoirs within 24 Hours.

This follows an incident in Mai Mahiu where a dam burst its banks and spilled water downstream killing at least 42 people.

Many more are missing after the Sunday night incident that followed heavy rains experienced in the area.

More than 100 people are in hospitals after the tragedy.

Kindiki told county security officials to inspect the dams and recommend cases where compulsory evacuation and temporary resettlement orders are to be issued.

He also told the teams to deploy enforcement teams at urban and rural road spots prone to stormwater flooding and without bridges or where the water has breached the bridge to prevent motorists or pedestrians from dangerous crossovers and to arrest and prosecute offenders for attempted suicide and/or attempted murder as the facts of the case may be.

“Prevent the transportation of passengers across flooded rivers or storm water by unsafe canoes or boats and arrest inexperienced and unscrupulous persons taking advantage of the prevailing situation to cash in on persons in distress,” he said.

He issued a statement following increased cases of deaths out of flooding caused by heavy rains.

Kindiki said the government is deeply concerned by the loss of life and destruction of public and private property resulting from the ongoing floods.

“There are reports of continued risky behaviour by motorists and pedestrians, and casual treatment by members of the public of weather forecast and voluntary evacuation advisories.”

“Further, unscrupulous persons in order to benefit from persons in distress during storms are endangering the public by constructing and operating rudimentary canoes or boats, and transporting stranded passengers for money,” he said.

Kindiki said the government is coordinating all its relevant agencies and partners to prevent further loss of lives and property, and to support all those who have been affected by the ongoing torrential rains.

More than 200 people are dead in separate incidents following the heavy flooding.

Motorists plying the Mai Mahiu-Suswa/Narok highway and the Mai Mahiu – Naivasha road were Monday advised to seek for alternative routes after debris was swept into the roads following Sunday night’s heavy downpour.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) issued an alert on Monday April 29, saying motorists should brace for heavy traffic along the said roads as they are impassable at the moment.

KeNHA said the heavy rains in the catchment areas of Kinale and Kijabe led water courses to experience an upsurge which then led to the washing away of debris and several houses.

KeNHA informs the public that the following road sections are now impassable:

1. Approximately 700 meters from Mai Mahiu towards Naivasha.

2. Approximately 1km from Mai Mahiu towards Suswa/Narok.

The said areas are heavily affected, with road blockages reported. This has led to a traffic snarl UP around Mai Mahiu centre.

“The authority is mobilising efforts to clear the road and assess damages. Motorists are advised to expect high traffic congestion around Mai Mahiu. Road users are expected to plan their routes accordingly and exercise caution when traveling through the affected areas,” KeNHA said.