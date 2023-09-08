King Charles III Marks First Anniversary Of Queen Elizabeth II’s Passing With Tribute And Unreleased Photograph

On the occasion of the first anniversary of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III has recorded a message and unveiled a cherished photograph of his late mother. The message, which will be released on Friday, conveys the King’s fond reminiscence of the late Queen’s “devoted service and all she meant to so many of us.”

The chosen photograph captures a youthful Queen, aged 42 at the time, during an official portrait sitting in 1968. Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle on September 8 last year, following her Platinum Jubilee, which commemorated her 70 years on the throne.

In his brief tribute, King Charles III extends his gratitude to the nation for the “love and support” extended to him and Queen Camilla during his inaugural year as monarch.

“In marking the first anniversary of Her Late Majesty’s death and my accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service, and all she meant to so many of us. I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all,” He stated.

Also Read: Meghan Markle Enjoys Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ With A-List Friends Sans Prince Harry

The message, accompanied by a signed note bearing “Charles R,” will be disseminated along with the audio recording.

The formal color photograph, captured by Cecil Beaton on October 16, 1968, has remained unreleased until now. It depicts the late Queen in a sidelong pose, adorned in her Garter robes, and wearing the Grand Duchess Vladimir’s Tiara, an exquisite piece crafted from 15 interlaced diamond circles.

Throughout the summer, King Charles III has resided at his Birkhall residence and Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire. On Friday morning, he and Queen Camilla will attend a private memorial prayer service at the nearby Crathie Kirk church.

In a separate message, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak acknowledges that the late Queen’s immense service “only seems greater” one year after her passing.

He reflects on her unwavering dedication to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, emphasizing the deepening appreciation for her extraordinary life of duty and commitment.

Sunak fondly recalls his encounters with the late Queen, characterizing her as possessing “wisdom, incredible warmth, grace,” and a “sharp wit.”

Both political and public figures have expressed their sentiments, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer emphasizing the late Queen’s unique bond with her people, forged through her understanding that service to the nation unites sovereign and subject.

King Charles III Expresses Gratitude for Support during His First Year as Monarch

To commemorate King Charles’s first year as monarch, gun salutes will be conducted at midday in Hyde Park and at the Tower of London.

Additionally, bells at Westminster Abbey will toll at 13:00 BST to mark the occasion.

Separately, Prince Harry paid his own tribute to the late Queen during a speech at the WellChild Awards ceremony in London, recalling how he had missed the event the previous year due to his grandmother’s illness and expressing the belief that she “is looking down on all of us.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...