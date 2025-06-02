King of the Hill’ voice actor Jonathan Joss killed in Texas shooting after argument with neighbor

Actor Jonathan Joss — best known for his voice work on the iconic animated TV comedy “King of Hill” was shot dead by a neighbor in Texas, according to a report.

Joss, who voiced “John Redcorn” on the long-running cartoon, got into a argument with the neighbor at his home in San Antonio Sunday night when the neighbor pulled out a gun and shot him several times, according to police.

The unnamed gunman then fled the scene in a vehicle but was arrested by police just a block from the residence.

Joss died at the scene despite paramedics’ best efforts to save him, TMZ reported.

He was 59 years old.

In addition to his character on “King of the Hill,” Joss, who has Native American ancestry, also had a recurring role on “Parks and Recreation” as Chief Hatote.

San Antonio officers were dispatched to a shooting in progress at a home on Sunday night around 7:00 p.m.

When they arrived to the scene, they found Joss near the road after he was shot multiple times.

The officers attempted live saving measures until medics arrived, but Joss was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter fled in a vehicle but was detained by officers a block away and booked for murder.

The investigation is still ongoing.

TMZ, which broke the news, reported that Joss was shot by a neighbor after a disagreement.

Joss voiced John Redcorn from Season 2 through Season 13 of “King of the Hill” and already recorded lines for the upcoming revival of the popular animated series.

He took over the role from original actor Victor Aaron after he died in 1996 in a car accident. “King of the Hill” was created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels in 1997 on Fox.

It ran until 2009 and aired more than 250 episodes. More than a decade later, a revival of the show is set to premiere on Hulu on August 4, it was revealed last week.

Joss also had a recurring role in “Parks and Recreation” as Chief Ken Hotate and appeared in films and shows like “Tulsa King,” “Ray Donovan,” “True Grit,” “The Magnificent Seven” and more.

