King’ori Mwangi to be Buried on Saturday in Nyeri

Former senior police officer King’ori Mwangi who died in Nairobi will be buried in his Ndugamano home in Tetu Constituency, Nyeri County on February 17.

King’ori retired at the rank of Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan University Hospital – Nairobi.

The family said they are meeting for prayers at the All Saints Cathedral, Public Service Club, Hazina Estate Nairobi, his Nyeri town home at Kuniville Estate, the family home at Ndugamano, Tetu Constituency – Nyeri County and at Ibis Hotel, Nyeri ahead of the burial event.

The cortege will depart from Lee Funeral Home at 7:00 am on Saturday February 17 2024 followed by a funeral service and burial at Ndugamano, Tetu Constituency, Nyeri County starting from 10:00 am.

He had a surgery that deteriorated, a family friend said.

King’ori served as the Provincial Police Officer (PPO) in Nairobi, Mombasa and Western regions.

He also served as the director of operations at police headquarters, police spokesman, commandant of Kenya Police Campus in Kiganjo, and principal assistant to the Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police.

He was later moved to the ministry of Foreign Affairs but did not serve his station and decided to retire in 2021.

His former colleagues eulogized him as a dedicated man who was always steadfast in his work.

Journalists too liked him because as a police commander, he made their work easier.

“He understood what a journalist needed and whenever one called to seek some information he would offer the help all the time. He was a good man,” said one journalist.

He had kept a low profile after his retirement.