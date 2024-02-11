fbpx
    Retired Police Boss King’ori Mwangi is Dead

    Retired police boss Zachary King’ori Mwangi is dead. 

    His family said King’ori died Sunday February 11 in hospital in Nairobi where he had been admitted.

    He had a stomach complication that prompted an operation which went bad.

    His family sent a message to his friends to announce the death.

    “We wish to inform the public of the death of Mr Kingori Mwangi, a retired police officer.Kingori passed on this morning at a Nairobi hospital where he was receiving treatment. The family will update the public on the burial plans. Kingori Mwangi Family,” read the message that was sent in the morning.

    He had a good career in the service during which he served with dedication, his friends said.

    Kingori served as then Provincial Police Officer (PPO) in Nairobi, Mombasa and Western regions.

    He also served as the director of operations at police headquarters, police spokesman, director of Kenya Police Campus in Kiganjo and principal assistant to the Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police.

    He retired from the service in 2021 after attaining his retirement age.

    He hails from Nyeri.

