Kirinyaga’s Jane Maina, Kamau Murango ranked top-performing Woman Rep and Senator in latest Infotrak survey

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Jane Maina and Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango have emerged as the best-performing leaders in their respective positions in the latest Infotrak CountyTrak Elected Leaders Performance Survey.

According to the survey, Maina topped the ranking for Woman Representatives with a performance score of 67 per cent.

She was followed by West Pokot Woman Representative Rael Kasiwai, who scored 61 per cent, while Samburu Woman Representative Pauline Lenguris and Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda ranked next with 60 per cent each.

In the Senate category, Murango emerged as the top-performing senator after scoring 69 per cent.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu was ranked second with 68 per cent, followed by Murang’a Senator Joel Nyutu, Nandi Senator Samson Cherarkey and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, who scored 65 per cent, 64 per cent and 63 per cent, respectively.

Baringo Senator Vincent Kiprono, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka and Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo each recorded 62 per cent, while Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Samburu Senator Steve Lelegwe scored 61 per cent.

The survey also identified Marsabit Senator Mohamed Said Chute, Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and Turkana Senator James Lomenen as the most improved senators.

Chute improved from 39 per cent in 2024 to 56 per cent in 2026, Mandago rose from 40 per cent to 58 per cent, while Lomenen improved from 40 per cent to 57 per cent.

Infotrak noted that senators perform roles that are often less visible to the public, including representing county interests, protecting devolution, legislating and providing oversight on matters affecting counties. Much of this work takes place in Parliament, committee sessions, national debates and institutional oversight.

The survey was conducted between January and May 2026, covering all 47 counties, 290 constituencies and 1,450 wards.

A total of 87,286 respondents participated in the nationwide survey.