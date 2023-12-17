Kirk Cousins Net Worth And Contracts

Kirk Cousins, the accomplished American professional football player, boasts a formidable net worth of $70 million, underlining his success both on and off the field. Let’s delve into the journey of this quarterback, from his early days in Holland, Michigan, to becoming one of the highest-paid NFL players.

Who is Kirk Cousins?

Born in Holland, Michigan, in August 1988, Kirk Cousins honed his skills as a quarterback at Holland Christian High School. His prowess on the field earned him a spot at Michigan State, where he garnered recognition as Second Team All-Big Ten during his college football stint.

Kirk Cousins NFL Entry

Selected as the #102 pick by the Washington Redskins in the 2012 NFL Draft, Cousins embarked on his professional career. His early accomplishments included being named the NFL Pepsi Rookie of the Week and the Fedex Clutch Player of the Week in 2012.

Noteworthy achievements continued in 2015, where he led the NFL in completion percentage and earned two NFC Offensive Player of the Week titles. Cousins set records for the Washington Redskins, including the franchise record for most completions in a game (33) and a season (379), along with a record for yardage in a season (4,166). His stellar performance in December 2015 earned him the prestigious title of NFC Offensive Player of the Month.

Kirk Cousins Contracts

Kirk Cousins’ financial trajectory reached new heights with his move to the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. At that time, he inked an unprecedented fully-guaranteed contract worth $84 million. Between June 2017 and June 2018, Cousins earned a staggering $30 million, comprising both salary and endorsements. This notable income secured his position among the highest-paid NFL players globally.

In March 2020, Cousins elevated his earning potential with a two-year, $66 million contract extension, including a substantial $30 million signing bonus. This extension solidified his status as one of the highest-paid NFL players and placed him among the top 30 highest-paid entertainers globally.

Kirk Cousins Net Worth

Kirk Cousins net worth of $70 million not only reflects his gridiron prowess but also underscores his savvy business acumen and marketability. As he continues to lead on the field, Cousins remains a significant presence in the sports and entertainment financial landscape, leaving an indelible mark on the world of professional football.