Kirk Herbstreit has an estimated net worth of $40 million. The American sports broadcaster, college football analyst, author and former quarterback built his fortune through a successful career with ESPN and Amazon Prime Video. He is best known for his work on ESPN’s College GameDay and as the lead analyst for ABC’s college football broadcasts. He also works alongside Al Michaels on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football.

Herbstreit joined ESPN in 1995 and became a regular analyst on College GameDay the following year. Over time, he developed into one of the most recognisable voices in American college football. His broadcasting assignments have included national championship games, College Football Playoff contests, Rose Bowls, NFL games and major college football events.

His earnings increased significantly after Amazon hired him in 2022 to provide analysis for its Thursday night NFL coverage. Reports have placed his combined annual compensation from ESPN and Amazon between $16 million and $18 million. He has also won five individual Sports Emmy Awards and was inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in 2023.

Kirk Herbstreit Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth August 19, 1969 Place of Birth Centerville, Ohio

Early Life

Kirk Edward Herbstreit was born on August 19, 1969, in Centerville, Ohio. He grew up in a football-oriented family. His father, Jim Herbstreit, played football for Ohio State University and served as a team captain in 1960. He later worked as an assistant coach under legendary coach Woody Hayes.

Kirk developed an interest in football while growing up and followed his father’s connection to Ohio State. He attended Centerville High School, where he played football, baseball and basketball.

He eventually became the school’s starting quarterback and earned recognition for his performances. During his senior year, he was named Ohio’s Gatorade Player of the Year, an achievement that helped attract attention from college football programmes.

His performance earned him an opportunity to attend Ohio State University, where he would continue developing his football career.

Ohio State Football Career

Herbstreit played quarterback for Ohio State University from 1989 to 1992. He earned four varsity letters and eventually became the team’s starting quarterback during his senior season.

He also served as team captain, following in his father’s footsteps more than three decades after Jim had held the same position.

In 1992, Herbstreit was voted Ohio State’s Most Valuable Player and Most Inspirational Player. During a game against Michigan that season, he completed 28 passes, setting a school record that remained in place until Troy Smith broke it in 2006.

Although he did not progress to a professional NFL playing career, his experience competing in the Big Ten provided valuable knowledge of college football. He graduated from Ohio State in 1993 with a degree in business administration.

His playing experience later became an important part of his work as a television analyst. It gave him an understanding of the game from a quarterback’s perspective and helped him explain tactical decisions to television audiences.

ESPN and College GameDay Career

Herbstreit joined ESPN in September 1995 as a college football sideline analyst. His career quickly progressed, and in August 1996, he became a regular analyst on College GameDay.

The programme became one of ESPN’s most popular college football shows. It travels to different college campuses during the football season, bringing together analysts, former players and fans to discuss upcoming games and make predictions.

Herbstreit initially worked alongside personalities such as Lee Corso and Chris Fowler. His detailed analysis, preparation and ability to explain complicated football strategies helped him establish a strong reputation.

His on-air relationship with Corso also became a popular feature of the programme. The two frequently exchanged predictions and engaged in friendly disagreements about teams and players.

As the show evolved, Herbstreit continued working with a changing lineup of analysts, including Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban.

In 2006, he became the lead analyst for ABC’s Saturday Night Football. He worked alongside play-by-play announcers including Brent Musburger and later Chris Fowler.

His responsibilities expanded to include national championship broadcasts, College Football Playoff games, Rose Bowls, Heisman Trophy coverage and NFL Draft analysis.

Herbstreit also became a regular contributor to ESPN’s coverage of the College Football Playoff rankings and other major college football events.

National Championship Games

One of the most significant parts of Herbstreit’s career has been his involvement in college football’s biggest games.

He called seven BCS National Championship Games alongside Brent Musburger and later became a central figure in ESPN’s coverage of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

His assignments have included major postseason contests and some of the most important matchups in college football. His knowledge of the sport and experience as a former quarterback have made him a familiar presence during championship broadcasts.

In 2018, he also joined ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage after Jon Gruden left the network to become head coach of the Oakland Raiders. Herbstreit later became part of ABC’s expanded NFL Draft coverage alongside several of his College GameDay colleagues.

These assignments have broadened his broadcasting portfolio beyond regular-season college football and helped strengthen his position within ESPN.

Amazon Prime Video

Herbstreit expanded into professional football broadcasting in 2020 when he called selected Monday Night Football games for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler.

The assignments helped demonstrate his ability to analyse NFL games, despite his reputation being built mainly around college football.

In March 2022, Amazon announced that Herbstreit would join Al Michaels as the lead analyst for Thursday Night Football. Amazon had acquired exclusive national streaming rights to the NFL’s Thursday night package and wanted an experienced broadcasting team to lead its coverage.

The partnership brought together Michaels, one of the most recognised play-by-play announcers in American sports, and Herbstreit, who had built a strong reputation through college football.

The job also created a demanding schedule. Herbstreit frequently travels to an NFL city for Thursday night’s game, then moves to a college campus for Saturday morning’s College GameDay. He may then travel again to work on ABC’s primetime college football broadcast.

According to ESPN, during the 2025-26 football season, Herbstreit called 38 college and NFL games and appeared on 20 College GameDay broadcasts across 38 cities in fewer than five months.

The workload demonstrates the demands of his dual-network commitments. It has also helped make him one of the busiest and most recognisable analysts in American football.

His reported Amazon contract extension in 2026 continued his association with the NFL broadcast package and secured another major source of income.

Books, Podcasts and Other Media Work

Herbstreit has also earned recognition as an author and sports media personality outside live television broadcasts.

In 2021, he published his memoir, Out of the Pocket: Football, Fatherhood, and College GameDay Saturdays, co-written with sports journalist Gene Wojciechowski.

The book explores his childhood in Ohio, his relationship with his father, his playing career at Ohio State and his experiences working in sports broadcasting. It also discusses the personal and professional challenges he has faced throughout his career.

Herbstreit has contributed sports commentary and analysis to ESPN.com, The Sporting News and ESPN The Magazine. He has also appeared on other ESPN programmes, including Pardon the Interruption and Mike & Mike.

In September 2025, he launched the football podcast Nonstop with Kirk and Joey alongside former Ohio State teammate and ESPN analyst Joey Galloway. The programme features discussions about college football, the NFL and developments across the sport.

These projects have expanded his presence in sports media beyond television and provided additional opportunities to connect with football audiences.

Real Estate Investments

Herbstreit and his family lived in the Columbus, Ohio, area for many years before relocating to Tennessee in 2011.

The move attracted attention because some Ohio State supporters had become critical of his national commentary on the university’s football programme. His role as an analyst required him to discuss the team’s performances objectively, even when his opinions were unpopular with some fans.

In 2013, the family reportedly purchased a home in Franklin, Tennessee, outside Nashville, for approximately $3.3 million.

The property provided additional space and privacy for the family while allowing Herbstreit to continue travelling for his broadcasting assignments.

The family later spent time in Cincinnati, where their youngest son, Chase, attended St. Xavier High School. Herbstreit and his wife maintained their Tennessee connections and subsequently returned to living in the Nashville area full-time.

Details of his current property portfolio and the market value of his homes have not been fully disclosed.

Personal Life

Kirk Herbstreit married Alison Butler on June 13, 1998. The two met while attending Ohio State University, where Alison was a cheerleader and Herbstreit played quarterback for the Buckeyes.

They have four sons: identical twins Tye and Jake, Zak, and Chase.

All four sons have pursued college football. Tye and Jake played for Clemson University, while Zak attended Ohio State and played for the Buckeyes.

Their youngest son, Chase, joined the University of Michigan football programme in 2025 as a quarterback. His decision attracted attention because Michigan is one of Ohio State’s biggest rivals.

Herbstreit has also become well known for his affection for golden retrievers. His dog Ben frequently accompanied him to college football and NFL broadcasts, becoming a familiar presence among players, fans and television viewers.

Ben died in November 2024 after battling leukemia. His death prompted messages of sympathy from colleagues and members of the sports community. Herbstreit later continued bringing his dogs to football events, including another golden retriever named Peter.

Outside broadcasting, he has supported charitable initiatives, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer.

Awards

Herbstreit’s broadcasting career has earned him several major awards. He has won five individual Sports Emmy Awards, recognising his work as a studio analyst and sports event analyst.

His awards include Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Analyst in 2010, 2011 and 2019 for his work on College GameDay. He also won Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Event Analyst in 2018 and 2020.

In 2023, he was inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in recognition of his contributions to the historic college football event as a broadcaster.

He has called numerous Rose Bowl games and has become closely associated with the tournament through his long career covering college football’s major events.

His work on College GameDay, ABC’s primetime college football broadcasts and Amazon’s NFL coverage has established him as one of the most influential analysts in American football.

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