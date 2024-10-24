Kisumu Governor Nyong’o Mourns Scholar Prof. Shem Migoti-Adhola

Kisumu County Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned scholar Prof. Shem Migoti-Adhola, who died on Tuesday after an illness.
In his condolence message, Governor Nyong’o remembered Prof. Migoti-Adhola as a close friend and a distinguished academic.
“I have learned with deep sorrow about the death of my friend Shem Migoti-Adhola,” Nyong’o said.
He praised Prof. Migoti-Adhola for his significant contributions to both academia and socio-economic development, noting his leadership in government, the private sector, and various universities. Prof. Migoti-Adhola was also recognized for his work with the Institute of Policy Analysis and Research.
“On behalf of my family and the people of Kisumu, I send my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of this revered scholar,” Nyong’o added.
Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874