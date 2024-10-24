Close Menu
    Kisumu Governor Nyong’o Mourns Scholar Prof. Shem Migoti-Adhola

    Kisumu County Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned scholar Prof. Shem Migoti-Adhola, who died on Tuesday after an illness.

    In his condolence message, Governor Nyong’o remembered Prof. Migoti-Adhola as a close friend and a distinguished academic.

    “I have learned with deep sorrow about the death of my friend Shem Migoti-Adhola,” Nyong’o said.

    He praised Prof. Migoti-Adhola for his significant contributions to both academia and socio-economic development, noting his leadership in government, the private sector, and various universities. Prof. Migoti-Adhola was also recognized for his work with the Institute of Policy Analysis and Research.

    “On behalf of my family and the people of Kisumu, I send my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of this revered scholar,” Nyong’o added.

     

