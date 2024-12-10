Kituo Cha Sheria sues over Ruto order on e-citizen platform

Kituo Cha Sheria moved to court seeking to halt the implementation of President William Ruto’s directive requiring all government entities to fully integrate their services onto the e-Citizen platform within one week.

The petitioners Kituo Cha Sheria and advocate Hillary Mokaya, termed the directive as inconsistent with the constitution as they were issued without public participation and lack the necessary legislative framework.

They argue that it lacks adequate consideration for millions of Kenyans who may be unable to access digital platforms due to limited internet connectivity, affordability, or technological literacy.

They added Ruto usurped his powers by compelling the entities to onboard the platform within one week, thereby exceeding his constitutional mandate.

“The President’s directive and its implementation contravenes the law vesting the responsibility of proper management of the affairs of the 1 to 34th interested parties in their respective Boards, council, or commission,” read the court documents.

The directive, issued on November 28, 2024, compels 34 government entities to onboard their services onto the e-Citizen platform within a week.

It also threatens CEOs of non-compliant institutions with dismissal.

Kituo Cha Sheria contends that such a move not only infringes on citizens’ rights but also exposes key government agencies to risks of operational disruption.

They have asked the court to issue an order preserving the status quo and restrain the removal from office of CEO’s of various entities for failing to implement Ruto’s directive onboard eCitizen Services within one week.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this Petition, an order do hereby issue preserving the status quo and to staying or restrain the removal from office of the 35th to 68th Interested Parties on grounds of failure to implement and/or operationalize the directive, issued on 28 November 2024, by H.E. the President,” read the court documents