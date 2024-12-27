KNCHR Urges Action As 82 Abductions Reported In Six Months

Kenya’s human rights watchdog has expressed grave concern over the increasing number of abductions in the country, reporting 82 cases since June 2024. Of these, 13 incidents occurred in the past three months, with seven reported in December alone.

Disturbingly, six victims abducted in December remain unaccounted for, adding to the 29 individuals still missing since June. The missing individuals include Steve Kavingo Mbisi from Machakos, Billy Wanyiri Mwangi from Embu, Peter Muteti from Uthiru, Nairobi, and Bernard Kavuli from Ngong, Nairobi. Others are Gideon Kibet, also known as Kibet Bull, from Nairobi, and Rony Kiplang’at from Kiambu.

Naomi, a social media personality known as @Jabertotoo, was abducted in Ruaraka, Nairobi, but was later found, offering a glimmer of hope amid the unsettling trend.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has called on the Inspector General of Police to take swift and decisive action.

“We urge immediate investigations, arrests of perpetrators, and the unconditional release or lawful presentation in court of anyone being illegally detained,” the Commission stated.

KNCHR has identified a worrying pattern in the abductions, which are often carried out by unidentified armed individuals targeting vocal critics, particularly those active on social media platforms.

The Commission denounced the abductions as acts of torture and degrading treatment, which violate fundamental constitutional rights.

“Abductions have no place in a democratic state like ours,” KNCHR emphasized, cautioning that the trend risks returning Kenya to a period where fear silenced public dissent.

The watchdog criticized the lack of arrests or progress in cases, including incidents captured on CCTV. It reminded the government of its obligation to protect human rights and called for Kenya’s ratification of the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the abductions. IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan expressed alarm over the rising cases, stating, “The Authority is deeply concerned about the abductions allegedly linked to the police. It is the duty of the National Police Service to protect all persons in Kenya against such violations of fundamental rights.”

Rapid response teams have been deployed to collect evidence and establish whether law enforcement officers are involved in the abductions.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has denied police involvement in the abductions, emphasizing that any such acts are criminal and punishable by law.

“Ours is to arrest, not abduct,” Kanja said. “Police officers cannot violate the law by holding suspects in illegal detention without due process.”

The IG urged Kenyans to differentiate between legal arrests conducted by uniformed officers and unlawful abductions. He also cautioned against spreading misinformation on social media that tarnishes the reputation of the National Police Service.

“While freedom of expression is guaranteed in Kenya, it should always be exercised responsibly. We appeal to the public to avoid sharing false, malicious, and unverified information,” Kanja added.