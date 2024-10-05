KNEC Issues New Exam Rules For Supervisors

Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), has introduced new examination rules as it officially launched this year’s examinations and assessments session.

Speaking while launching this year’s KCSE and KPSEA examinations, KNEC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Njengere announced that supervisors and invigilators will now have to be in the exam room without mobile phones, and that candidates will have their names printed on their specific question papers.

The exams are scheduled to kick off on October 22 and conclude on November 22, 2024, with more than a million candidates expected to sit for the KPSEA exams, and another over 900,000 waiting for the KCSE exams.

“This year, we will administer KCSE to 965,501 candidates in 10,565 centres and KPSEA to 1,303,913 candidates in 35,573 centres, bringing the total to 2,279,414 candidates across the country,” said Njengere.

“To ensure smooth administration of the examination and assessments, KNEC has acquired 41 new containers, bringing the total to 617 for secure storage and transportation of exam materials.”

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos said the government will have no mercy on anyone found engaging in any examination offences or malpractices, saying that strategies have been put in place by to ensure that the exercise is conducted with minimal challenges.

“The government shall have no mercy on anyone who will be engaging in any examinations offences or malpractices,” Migos said.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Staffing Director Antoninah Lentoinjoni announced that the commission has planned to rotate supervisors across different exam centres, unlike in the past years.

“The TSC has deployed competent officers who are capable of ensuring a smooth administration of this year’s examinations/assessments. No one will be deployed to centres where they have interests,” said Lentoinjoni.

On the new funding model issue, Migos said that the ministry will send its lawyers to challenge the court’s decision to stop the model despite it being operating for the second year now.

He said the ministry is currently constructing 16,000 classrooms for Grade 9 students.