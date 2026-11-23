Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has announced the temporary closure of the front section of its International Trauma Centre (ITC) to pave the way for renovation works expected to last approximately 120 days.

The closure will take effect today, November 23, 2026, at 5pm, according to a public notice issued by the hospital.

KNH Chief Executive Officer Dr Joel Lessan said the renovation is part of the hospital’s infrastructure improvement programme. The works will involve upgrading the affected section to provide a safer, more functional and efficient environment for patients, healthcare workers and other users.

Lessan assured patients that emergency and trauma care services would continue during the renovation period.

He said patients seeking emergency and trauma services would be directed to alternative access points within the hospital.

Patients, visitors and emergency service providers have been advised to follow directional signs and seek assistance from hospital staff stationed near the affected area. The staff will guide them to the appropriate service points.

Lessan said the hospital had put measures in place to minimise disruption and ensure that emergency and trauma care services remain available throughout the renovation period.

“The improvements are expected to enhance the Centre’s functionality and support the efficient delivery of specialized emergency and trauma care,” he said.

KNH apologised for the short notice and any inconvenience the temporary closure may cause.