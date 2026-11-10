KNH Performs Two Groundbreaking Nerve Reconstruction Surgeries

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has performed two pioneering nerve reconstruction surgeries, including one on the world’s youngest known recipient of Targeted Sensory Reinnervation (TSR) and another on the third patient globally to undergo the procedure’s transhumeral variant.

The surgeries, conducted on October 29 and 30, 2026, involved a four-year-old boy and a 43-year-old man who had lost limbs in traumatic accidents, marking a major milestone in microsurgery and reconstructive care in Kenya.

TSR is a specialised surgical procedure that redirects sensory nerves to create the potential for amputees to experience sensations such as pressure, vibration, heat and cold through appropriately integrated prosthetic limbs.

The transhumeral variant applies the technique to patients with above-elbow amputations. The procedure may also help manage complications associated with limb loss, including painful neuromas and phantom limb sensations.

Neuromas are painful nerve growths that can develop after amputation, while phantom limb sensations involve feelings of pain, tingling or movement in a limb that is no longer present.

In a statement on Tuesday, KNH said the first procedure involved Jeremy, a four-year-old boy from Kirinyaga County who lost his left hand in a chaff-cutter accident while playing with another child.

After an unsuccessful attempt to reattach the hand and its subsequent amputation, Jeremy was identified as a suitable candidate for TSR.

The five-and-a-half-hour operation was performed on October 29 by Italian Consultant Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Prof. Alexander Gardetto, with assistance from KNH Consultant Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr Christine Nyabuto.

The procedure was overseen by Dr Benjamin Wabwire, Head of Specialised Surgery, and supported by Dr Paul Owiti, Dr Magdalene Busang and Dr Peris Njenga. The nursing team was led by Ms Bilha Wanjiru and Mr Omondi, while the anaesthesia team was led by Dr Gideon Kimutai.

The second operation involved Charles Mogire, a 43-year-old painter from Ngong’, who lost his left arm at the shoulder and his dominant right arm above the elbow following a severe electrical accident in November 2025.

Following emergency treatment, skin grafting and subsequent care at KNH, Mogire underwent the five-hour transhumeral TSR procedure on October 30.

According to the hospital, the operation was shorter than the first procedure of its kind performed globally, which lasted slightly more than seven hours.

The surgery was conducted by Prof. Gardetto, assisted by Dr Nyabuto, Dr Mercy Kamadi and Dr Lenah Kerubo, under the supervision of Prof. Ferdinand Nang’ole.

The nursing team was led by Mr Joshua and Mr Kiprop, while the anaesthesia team comprised Dr Wilson Ng’ang’a and Dr Winnie Kerubo.

SHA Covers Both Surgeries

KNH said both procedures were fully covered by the Social Health Authority (SHA), enabling the patients to access the specialised treatment without incurring out-of-pocket expenses.

Following the operations, the patients received post-operative care and clinical monitoring under the supervision of Prof. Ferdinand Nang’ole of KNH and the University of Nairobi.

Both have since been discharged and are recuperating at home, where they will continue receiving clinical follow-up and rehabilitation.

Dr Wabwire described the procedures as a significant milestone in microsurgery, saying the redirection of sensory nerves was creating new possibilities for people living with limb loss.

KNH Director of Clinical Services Dr Joel Lessan said the achievement demonstrated the importance of multidisciplinary teamwork, international collaboration and investment in medical innovation.

The hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Richard Lesiyampe, said the milestone reaffirmed KNH’s position as a leading referral and teaching institution capable of delivering complex, specialised medical procedures locally.

“These procedures demonstrate that complex and highly specialized treatments can be successfully undertaken in Kenya. Through investment in specialist skills, infrastructure, technology, research and strategic partnerships, KNH continues to expand access to innovative healthcare while restoring hope, dignity and quality of life,” said Dr Lesiyampe.

The initiative is in its second year at KNH and continues to benefit from Prof. Gardetto’s mentorship and knowledge transfer, helping strengthen local expertise in the specialised field.

For the two families, the operations have brought renewed hope following life-changing accidents.

Jeremy’s mother, Ms Mercy Muthoni, expressed gratitude to KNH for the specialised care and support extended to her son.

Mogire and his wife, Ms Beatrice Moraa, described the surgery as a turning point for their family.

The 43-year-old painter is hopeful that, with appropriate prosthetic support, he will regain sensation, become more independent and eventually return to painting.