KNH Surgeons Remove 4kg Liver Tumour in Landmark Seven-Hour Operation

Doctors at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have successfully removed a massive 4kg liver tumour during a complex seven-hour right hepatectomy, marking a major surgical milestone and giving the patient a new lease of life.

In a statement, KNH said the life-changing procedure was the highlight of the Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) Surgical Camp held at the facility from June 10 to 12, 2026. The hospital described the outcome as a symbol of hope and a second chance for a patient who had faced an uncertain medical future.

The achievement was made possible through collaboration between Kenyatta National Hospital, the Europe-Africa Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association, the University of Nairobi, Aga Khan University, and visiting surgeons from the University of Science and Technology Hospital in Egypt.

The surgery was led by HPB specialists, including Prof. Soriman, working alongside KNH and University of Nairobi surgeons Dr K. Ondede, Director of Surgical Services, Dr Muia, Dr Kaisha and Dr Nthambi, as well as invited HPB surgeons Dr Karan and Dr Misoi.

The anaesthesia team comprised Dr Simiyu, Dr Kasuku, Dr Muchiri, Dr Omundi, Mr Kwame, and residents Dr Atieno and Dr Monda, while the theatre nursing team was led by B. Khandega and included C. Tuwei, M. Wambui, S. Njeru, D. Kemuma, P. Nyaga, J. Kinyanjui, and Moraa. Technical support was provided by C. Muthengi and W. Owelle.

During the three-day surgical camp, a total of 13 highly specialized HPB procedures were performed, including four liver resections, one Whipple’s procedure, two hepaticojejunostomies, and six laparoscopic cholecystectomies.

Led by Dr Gibson Musila, Head of the Department of General Surgery at KNH, the camp also served as a platform for mentorship and skills transfer aimed at strengthening local capacity in complex liver, pancreatic and biliary surgeries.

KNH noted that removing a tumour of such magnitude required exceptional surgical precision, careful planning and coordinated teamwork.

“This achievement reflects KNH’s growing capacity to deliver world-class specialized care closer to home, transforming lives and reaffirming its role as a national referral centre where even the most complex medical challenges are met with skill, innovation, and hope,” the hospital said.

“To the entire team, your dedication is nothing short of inspiring,” KNH added.