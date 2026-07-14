Know the Most Common Types of M-PESA Fraud and How to Stay Safe

As mobile money continues to power everyday transactions across Kenya, fraudsters are constantly devising new ways to trick unsuspecting customers into losing money. Safaricom is urging M-PESA users to remain vigilant by understanding the most common scams and the simple steps they can take to protect themselves.

Some of the most common M-PESA fraud schemes include:

Fake Safaricom Calls: Fraudsters impersonate Safaricom customer care agents, claiming your SIM or M-PESA account has been compromised or is about to be deactivated. They then pressure victims into sharing their PIN or dialing specific USSD codes. Safaricom emphasizes that official customer care calls only come from 0722 000 000.

Fake M-PESA Messages: Criminals send SMS messages that resemble genuine M-PESA confirmations to trick merchants or customers into believing money has been received. Users should always confirm transactions by checking their M-PESA balance or official transaction history instead of relying solely on SMS notifications.

Fake Reversal Requests: After making a payment—or pretending to—fraudsters contact victims claiming they sent money to the wrong person and ask for an immediate refund. Customers are advised to verify the transaction before sending any money back.

USSD and Code Scams: Victims receive instructions to dial codes or follow prompts supposedly to secure their account. In reality, these actions may authorize transactions or compromise their line. Safaricom advises customers never to follow instructions from unknown callers.

ATM and Agent Fraud: Fraudsters may observe customers entering their PIN, distract M-PESA agents, or exploit busy environments to steal money. Customers and agents are encouraged to shield their PINs and keep M-PESA devices secure at all times.

Safaricom also reminds customers never to share their M-PESA PIN, account balance, ID number, date of birth or personal information with anyone over the phone. If a customer suspects their PIN has been compromised, they should change it immediately and contact Safaricom through official channels. Suspicious numbers and fraud attempts can also be reported by sending the details to 333.

As digital fraud evolves, awareness remains one of the strongest defenses. By recognizing common scam tactics and verifying requests before taking action, customers can significantly reduce the risk of becoming victims.