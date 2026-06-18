Kobbie Mainoo Siblings: Meet Ama, Efya and Jordan Mainoo-Hames

Kobbie Boateng Mainoo, born on 19 April 2005 in Stockport, Greater Manchester, is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Manchester United and the England national team.

Of Ghanaian descent through his parents, he is known for his exceptional dribbling, composure on the ball, intelligence in tight spaces, and ability to progress play effectively.

Mainoo has rapidly risen from Manchester United’s academy to become one of the most promising young talents in English football.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Kobbie grew up in a close Ghanaian-English family in Cheadle Hulme, Stockport, as the youngest of several siblings.

He has two older sisters, Ama Mainoo and Efya Mainoo.

Ama runs a business in Manchester, while Efya has interests in sports business management.

Additionally, he has an older half-brother, Jordan Mainoo-Hames, from his father Felix’s previous relationship.

Jordan gained public attention as a contestant on the fifth series of Love Island in 2019 and has worked as a model.

Career

Mainoo joined Manchester United’s academy at a young age after being scouted early and progressing through local clubs like Cheadle & Gatley and Failsworth Dynamos.

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He signed his first professional contract in 2022 and made his senior debut in January 2023 in an EFL Cup match against Charlton Athletic.

After overcoming an early injury setback, he broke into the first team during the 2023–24 season, earning man-of-the-match performances and scoring memorable goals, including in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

His composure and technical ability quickly made him a regular in the midfield under various managers.

He has contributed to domestic cup successes and European campaigns, including scoring in key matches against top rivals.

By the 2025–26 season, Mainoo had accumulated significant Premier League appearances and extended his contract with United until 2031.

Internationally, he progressed through England’s youth teams before debuting for the senior side in March 2024.

He featured prominently in England’s run to the Euro 2024 final and was part of the 2026 World Cup squad.

Accolades

With Manchester United, Mainoo won the FA Cup in 2023–24 (scoring the winning goal in the final) and the EFL Cup in 2022–23, along with the FA Youth Cup earlier in his development.

He was named Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year in 2023.

On the international stage, he achieved runner-up at UEFA Euro 2024 with England.