Kolanya Boys High School Accident Exposes Busia’s Failing Emergency Healthcare

A tragic road accident involving students from Kolanya Boys High School has once again put Busia County’s healthcare system under scrutiny. The injured students were rushed to Kocholya Hospital for emergency treatment, but what followed was a disturbing scene that raises serious concerns about the county’s ability to handle medical crises.

Reports indicate that the injured students were left lying on the hospital floor due to a lack of proper emergency response infrastructure. In a shocking revelation, teachers had to source medication from local chemists because the hospital reportedly lacked the necessary drugs to treat the victims.

A distressed eyewitness shared their frustration:

“Kolanya Boys High School kids got involved in an accident and were rushed to Kocholya Hospital emergency wing. Surely, what is this? Injured kids are lying on the dirty floor, piled together like bags of cotton. Is this how emergency cases are handled in Busia? Throwing unconscious kids on the floor like sacks? GOD HELP US. Imagine, teachers are sent to chemists to buy drugs to treat the boys. Where is Busia heading to?”

The harrowing experience of these students underscores a deeper crisis in the county’s healthcare system—one that has been neglected for far too long. The lack of proper facilities, inadequate staffing, and insufficient medical supplies are turning government hospitals into places of despair rather than hope.

This incident should serve as a wake-up call to the county government and the Ministry of Health. It is unacceptable that in 2025, emergency patients are still being left unattended on hospital floors while caregivers scramble for medication outside hospital premises.

Authorities must act swiftly to address these glaring gaps in healthcare provision. The people of Busia deserve a healthcare system that responds effectively to emergencies, not one that adds to their suffering.

What steps will the county leadership take to prevent such incidents in the future? Will Kocholya Hospital be held accountable for this neglect? The public needs answers, and more importantly, urgent reforms.