KPA defends Sh8.3 billion port access project, Sh400 million helicopter purchase

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Thursday defended its planned Sh8.3 billion port access infrastructure project and the proposed acquisition of a Sh400 million helicopter, saying both investments are critical to improving operations and enhancing the competitiveness of the Port of Mombasa.

Speaking amid public scrutiny over the cost of the projects, KPA Managing Director Capt. William Ruto said the Sh8.3 billion project is far more than the construction of a road, describing it as a major infrastructure development involving complex engineering works.

He explained that the project comprises a 1.8-kilometre expressway linking KPA headquarters to the new container terminal, with substantial works including hill excavation, land reclamation, utility relocation and construction of a large retaining wall.

“It is not a road project alone. It involves a lot of things. It is an expressway from our headquarters to our new container terminal, which is 1.8 kilometres. It involves wall retention, cutting and reclamation of the hill in Kipevu,” Capt. Ruto said.

According to him, the road passes close to the Kenya Pipeline Company’s oil terminal and storage facilities, requiring the construction of a 265-metre retaining wall as well as the relocation of electricity transmission lines, fibre optic cables and water pipelines.

“The road is passing close to the oil terminal and oil storage facilities at KPC, so you build a 265-metre retention wall, which is not easy. You also have the relocation of the power line that comes into the port, the fibre cable, the water pipelines and the road network because the one that comes to the region has two roundabouts,” he said.

Capt. Ruto dismissed criticism over the project’s cost, arguing that other road projects of shorter lengths had attracted similar budgets despite involving fewer engineering components.

“If you do a background check, the other day there was a road launched, about 850 metres, at a cost of Sh3.5 billion. Another one, which is just a road only with no drainage, electricity or wall retention, but 400 metres, was costing Sh3.5 billion,” he said.

“Ours is 1.8 kilometres and so it is within the market price, if not cheaper, and we are getting value for money as KPA. The problem is because we are calling it a road instead of a major infrastructure project in the port. We are now about 50 per cent complete.”

The project’s site engineer said approximately 700 metres of the road will be constructed as an elevated viaduct to allow movement over existing developments within the port area.

“The project involves the construction of 1.8 kilometres of road, and out of that, about 700 metres is a viaduct. We are putting up a bridge that spans over a vast tract of land that has developments below,” the engineer said.

Capt. Ruto also defended KPA’s proposal to procure a Sh400 million helicopter, saying the aircraft will strengthen maritime surveillance, improve emergency response capabilities and enhance operational efficiency at Kenya’s largest seaport.

He maintained that both the helicopter acquisition and the port infrastructure project are strategic investments designed to support the continued growth, safety and competitiveness of the Port of Mombasa.