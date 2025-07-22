KPLC To Connect More Homes To Power Under Last Mile Project Phase III

More households in Kenya are set to get electricity under Phase III of the Last Mile Connectivity Project, which targets homes located within 600 meters of existing transformers in 45 counties.

According to a public notice issued on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, by the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), the project will be implemented over a 24-month period and is funded through a loan from the African Development Bank.

“The project scope includes connection of households within a transformer distance of 600 meters across 45 counties within a period of 24 months, as well as implement system reinforcement projects in select counties,” the notice stated.

KPLC, which is the implementing agency, has announced that it is seeking to hire a consultant to help with supervision and management of the project.

“In regards, the company invites eligible consultants to express their interests in providing the above service. Consultants may constitute joint ventures,” the notice further added.

Interested consultants have until August 11 at 10 p.m. to submit their expressions of interest. They may contact the General Manager, Supply Chain and Logistics, Kenya Power and Lighting Company Plc, Stima Plaza, 7th Floor, Kolobot Road, Parklands, P.O. Box 30099-00100, Nairobi, or email ikngeno@kplc.co.ke.