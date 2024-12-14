KQ Cancels Flights Amid Cyclone Chido Advisory

Kenya Airways has issued a warning about heavy winds and rains anticipated in several African countries along the Indian Ocean due to Tropical Cyclone Chido.

In a statement released on Saturday, December 14, 2024, the airline announced the cancellation of flights to the affected areas, prioritizing the safety of passengers and staff.

“Tropical Cyclone Chido is expected to hit the islands of Comoros and Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, as well as other countries, starting today. Government authorities in these regions have issued alerts regarding the cyclone, which is forecasted to persist until Monday, December 16, 2024,” Kenya Airways stated.

As a precaution, flights to Comoros and Mayotte have been suspended temporarily. Kenya Airways expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers, emphasizing that safety remains their top priority.

The airline extended its solidarity to those in the cyclone’s path, sharing prayers for their safety and wellbeing.

Kenya Airways assured customers that it is closely monitoring the weather and plans to resume operations on December 16, once conditions improve.

Passengers affected by flight cancellations are encouraged to visit the airline’s website or contact customer service for updated information.

Cyclone Chido formed between December 7 and 8 in the South-Eastern Indian Ocean basin and is expected to intensify.

The storm is set to impact northern Madagascar, Mayotte, the Comoros archipelago, and northern Mozambique, with destructive winds, heavy rains, and waves as high as 8 meters.

Countries including Madagascar, Comoros, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, and Seychelles are bracing for the cyclone’s effects.

Additionally, regions such as Zimbabwe, Zambia, Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, northern South Africa, and southern Tanzania are forecasted to experience above-average rainfall due to the storm’s trajectory.