KQ Objects to Arrest, Detention of Staff in DR Congo

The national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has lodged a formal protest against the arrest and subsequent detention of two of its employees in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to KQ, the two individuals were apprehended on allegations of missing customs documentation related to a cargo slated for transport by the airline.

However, the airline clarified that the said cargo was neither uplifted nor accepted by them due to incomplete documentation.

During the arrest, the airline reported that the individuals had their phones confiscated and were denied any communication with others.

They were arrested by the Military Intelligence Unit.

“Kenya Airways (KQ) confirms that on Friday, April 19th, 2024, two of our employees at our airport office in Kinshasa were arrested and continue to be detained by the Military Intelligence Unit known as Detection Militaire des Activities Anti Patrie (DEMIAP),” said the airline on Friday.

The airline stated that although officials from the Kenyan Embassy and a select few staff members were permitted to visit the detained individuals, the visits were only brief.

Despite the Military court hearing the case and ordering their immediate release without conditions on Thursday, the individuals remain in detention.

“Despite the court orders, the military intelligence unit is still holding them incommunicado, yet these are civilians being held in a military intelligence facility,” it added.

KQ emphasized that the cargo in question was still in the baggage section undergoing clearance when the security team arrived and apprehended the two employees for questioning.

It stated that the allegations revolved around the accusation that the airline was transporting cargo without proper customs clearance. Despite the airline’s efforts to clarify that they had not accepted the cargo, their explanations bore no fruit.

“The cargo was not on the air side for transportation and, therefore, not in the possession of KQ as the logistic handler was still completing documentation before handing it over to KQ,” said KQ.

Kenya Airways reiterated its commitment to adhering to international best practices in the handling and transportation of cargo at all times.

The airline emphasized that it maintains rigorous processes and compliance checks, known as ‘Ready for Carriage,’ to ensure that any cargo transported on their flights fully complies with all statutory requirements across their various destinations.

“All our logistics partners must comply with these measures before KQ accepts any cargo.”