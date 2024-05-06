fbpx
    KQ Staff Detained in DR Congo Released – PS Sing’oei

    The Kenya Airways (KQ) Station Manager stationed in Kinshasa, previously held at a military camp in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been released.

    In an announcement on X, Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei affirmed Lydia Maloba’s release from detention.

    He praised the tireless efforts of the team that secured the freedom of the KQ personnel.

    “Deeply grateful to inform you that Lydia Maloba Mbotela, KQ Manager in DRC, has just been released by the authorities in Kinshasa. I commend the team at our Mission: Our Military Attaché, the FRO and the Charge d’affaires, for this incredible work of negotiating our compatriots’ release,” Sing’oei said.

    Lydiah and her Congolese colleague Olivier Lufungula were arrested on April 19 over alleged missing customs documents of a cargo that was to be transported by the airline.

    But according to the national carrier, the said cargo was neither uplifted nor accepted by them due to incomplete documentation.

    Last week, KQ CEO Allan Kilavuka suspended flights to Kinshasa due to the continued detention of KQ employees by the Military Intelligence Unit.

    “Kenya Airways (KQ) is unable to support our flights without personnel effectively. As a result, we reached a difficult decision to suspend flights to Kinshasa effective 30th April 2024 until we can effectively support these flights,” he said.

