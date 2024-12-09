KQ To Launch Direct Flights To London Gatwick From July 2025

Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced plans to introduce direct flights from Nairobi to London’s Gatwick Airport starting July 2, 2025.

The move marks a significant expansion in the airline’s UK operations, increasing its weekly flights to London to ten.

In a statement, KQ confirmed that the new route will operate thrice weekly—on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays—departing Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at night.

The flights to Gatwick will complement the existing schedule to Heathrow Airport, giving passengers more travel options between Kenya and the United Kingdom.

Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO Allan Kilavuka described the new route as a strategic step in the airline’s growth plan.

“The United Kingdom is essential for Kenya Airways and Kenya, serving as a gateway for trade, tourism, education, business, leisure travel, and diaspora connections,” he said.

Kilavuka also hinted at further expansion in the UK market.

“Adding Gatwick Airport to our network means KQ guests now have more options and convenient schedules that cater to their travel needs,” he added.