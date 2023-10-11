KRA Boss Makes More Changes to Top Leadership in Customs

The Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga Mulongo announced changes among top managers, which saw big fish in customs moved

He termed the changes normal in an internal memo that saw all 29 chief managers changed.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring the highest level of operational efficiency, the need for strategic personnel placement is imperative.”

“After thorough evaluation of individual expertise, departmental needs and our overarching objectives, the following changes are made with immediate effect,” he said in a memo.

He said the transfers are made with the belief that the changes will optimize their core mandate of revenue collections, streamline activities and ensure staff are best placed where their expertise can be utilized to the fullest.

Read: KRA Makes Changes in Top Leadership After Wattanga Take Over, Simiyu Redeployed

In the changes dated October 6, Wattanga named Swalleh Faraj Taher as chief manager Port operations, Lucy Ng’ang’a (licensing, QMS and dispute resolution), Abdi Hussein (policy, EAC, International networks), Jane Kabura (Mombasa headquarters and outstations), Evanson Mairura (enforcement and marine operations) and George Aduwi (ICD Nairobi).

Others include Sally Serem (Passenger clearance), Immaculate Njeru (profiling and targeting), Jane Wanjira Ombui (revenue monitoring unit), John Kabiru (remission and exemptions), Agatha Munyaka (bonds management), John Bisonga (Rift Valley region), Grace Lekasi (Western), James Ndege (cargo monitoring), Laura Onyambu (trade facilitation) and Frankline Onjala (CFS).

Also affected were Adan Alio (Nairobi customs stations), Bernard Kibiti (petroleum monitoring unit), Tabitha Mwangi (business intelligence), Ken Kaimenyi (business transformation office), Dominic Oyaro (Northern region), Albert Atambo (scanner management) and Christine Ilihalwa (PCA).

In earlier changes, Rispah Simiyu was named the Commissioner Domestic Taxes Department (DTD).

Simiyu had acted as the acting CG from February 2023 to August 24, 2023 when Wattanga was named the new boss there.

Read Also: KRA Unveils Online Auction After Collecting Sh37.5 Million During Piloting

The coming in of Wattanga prompted the new changes announced on September 7, 2023 officials said.

In the earlier changes, acting DTD commissioner David Mwangi was moved and named the Deputy Commissioner, Tax Dispute Resolution.

The Deputy Commissioner, Research and Knowledge Management Current Alex Mwangi was moved and named the acting Commissioner, Strategy, Innovation and Risk Management Department (SIRM).

Acting Deputy Commissioner, Tax Dispute Resolution Michael Kasingiu was named the Chief Manager, Independent Review of Objections in the changes.

Officials said more changes are expected to enhance operations at the agency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...