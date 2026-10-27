KRA to Enforce Mandatory Digital Marine Cargo Insurance From November 1

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), in collaboration with the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), will begin enforcing mandatory Digital Marine Cargo Insurance (MCI) on November 1, 2026.

In a notice, KRA said importers and clearing agents must ensure all consignments entering Kenya are covered by a valid MCI policy issued exclusively by an insurer licensed by the IRA.

“To proceed with Customs clearance, the insurance certificate must be processed through the Digital MCI System and successfully transmitted to the iCMS platform prior to lodging a declaration,” KRA said.

The authority warned that consignments that fail to meet the requirements will be blocked from customs clearance.

KRA urged importers, clearing agents and other stakeholders to comply with the directive to avoid delays and disruptions to trade.