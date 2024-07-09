Kris Humphries Net Worth

Kris Humphries, a retired American professional basketball player, boasts a net worth of $35 million. Throughout his NBA career, he played for several teams, including the Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, and Atlanta Hawks. Apart from his basketball career, he is also well-known for his brief marriage to reality TV star Kim Kardashian, which lasted only 72 days.

Kris Humphries Salary

During his time in the NBA, Kris Humphries earned an impressive $62 million in salary.

Early Life

Kris Humphries was born Kristopher Nathan Humphries on February 6, 1985, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up with his father William, a former University of Minnesota football player; mother Debra; and older sisters Kaela and Krystal. As a child, Kris was a competitive swimmer and excelled in various swimming events, often competing against future Olympic champions Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte. However, at the age of 12, he decided to focus on basketball.

In high school, Kris was a standout player for Hopkins High School, leading the team to a Minnesota state championship. He received numerous accolades, including being named state player of the year by “College Basketball News” and the “Minneapolis Star Tribune.” Kris was also ranked as the #15 player and #2 power forward in 2003 by Rivals.com. He chose to play college basketball at the University of Minnesota, following in his father’s footsteps, after initially accepting a scholarship to Duke.

Kris Humphries College Career

While playing for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Kris led the Big Ten in scoring and rebounding as a freshman. He earned several honors, including 2004 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Honorable Mention All-America. He was named to the All-Big Ten First Team and set university records for the most points by a freshman in a single season (629) and the most points in one game (36). After a successful freshman year, Kris declared for the NBA draft.

Kris Humphries Professional Career

In the 2004 NBA Draft, Kris was the 14th overall pick by the Utah Jazz. After two seasons with the Jazz, he was traded to the Toronto Raptors in June 2006. Although he initially saw limited playing time, Kris proved himself as a reliable rebounder and contributed to the Raptors’ first division title. He achieved a career-high with seven offensive rebounds on March 28, 2007, and repeated the feat with nine offensive rebounds and 18 total rebounds on April 13, 2007.

In January 2009, Kris fractured his fibula and missed the remainder of the season. He was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in July 2009, where he played for a few months before being traded to the New Jersey Nets in January 2010. On January 27, 2010, Kris scored a career-high 25 points against the Los Angeles Clippers. During the 2011 season, he averaged a double-double in points and rebounds, leading to a one-year, $8 million contract with the Nets. The team, which later became the Brooklyn Nets, re-signed him for two years and $24 million in July 2012.

Kris was traded to the Boston Celtics in June 2013 and then to the Washington Wizards in July 2014. In October 2014, he had surgery to repair nerve damage in his finger. Kris joined the Phoenix Suns in February 2016 and later signed with the Atlanta Hawks on March 1, 2016. The Hawks re-signed him for $4 million in July 2016. After a brief stint with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2017, Kris announced his retirement from professional basketball on March 26, 2019, in an article for “The Player’s Tribune.”

Personal Life

Kris Humphries began dating Kim Kardashian in October 2010, and the couple married on August 20, 2011. Their wedding was televised in a two-part special on the E! network. However, just 72 days later, Kim filed for divorce. Kris requested an annulment or legal separation, but the divorce was finalized in June 2013.

Real Estate

In 2006, Kris purchased a 4,716-square-foot lake house in Mound, Minnesota, for $1.649 million. He listed it for sale at $1.65 million and later reduced the price to $1.586 million in March 2019. In 2018, Kris bought a 4,542-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills for $7.495 million. He sold a remodeled Beverly Hills home for $8.25 million in 2017, having bought it for $6.2 million in 2015.

Kris Humphries Net Worth

