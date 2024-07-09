Kim Richards, a former child actress and television personality, has a net worth of $400,000. She earned a salary of $100,000 per season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Richards first gained fame through her roles in Disney movies and TV shows in the 1970s and early 1980s. She is widely recognized for her appearances alongside her sister, Kyle Richards, on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Kim Richards Net Worth $400,000 Date of Birth September 19, 1964 Place of Birth Mineola, New York Nationality American Profession Actress, TV Personality

Early Life

Kim Erica Richards was born on September 19, 1964, in Mineola, New York. She is of Irish, Welsh, and English descent. Her parents, Kathleen Mary and Kenneth Edwin Richards, separated in 1972, and her mother remarried. Kim’s half-sister, Kathy Hilton, is the mother of socialites Nicky and Paris Hilton, making them Kim’s nieces.

TV and Film Career

Richards’ career began in infancy with TV commercials for Firth Carpet. She starred as Prudence Everett in the television series “Nanny and the Professor” from 1970 to 1971. Throughout the 1970s, she appeared in many popular TV shows such as “Little House on the Prairie,” “Emergency!,” and “The Streets of San Francisco.” Richards became one of Disney’s original kid stars, notably in the “Witch Mountain” movies, and also appeared in the remake “Race to Witch Mountain.”

In 1974 and 1976, Richards starred in Disney’s “Whiz Kid Capers” series, including “The Whiz Kid and the Mystery at Riverton” and “The Whiz Kid and the Carnival Caper,” which aired on “The Wonderful World of Disney.” She and her sister also starred in the 1977 film “The Car” as James Brolin’s daughters.

Richards later appeared in the 1976 John Carpenter film “Assault on Precinct 13” and starred in the short-lived series “Hello, Larry.” She guest-starred on numerous popular American TV shows, including “Diff’rent Strokes,” “Alice,” “Fantasy Island,” “The Love Boat,” “CHiPs,” “Magnum, P.I.,” “The Dukes of Hazzard,” and “The Rockford Files.” In her early 20s, she acted in “Meatballs Part II” and “Tuff Turf.” Richards co-produced the film “Escape,” and her then-husband G. Monty Brinson was the producer. She had a supporting role opposite Christina Ricci in “Black Snake Moan” and a cameo in 2009’s “Race to Witch Mountain.”

In 2010, Richards became a regular cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Due to personal health issues, she left the show after five seasons but continued to make guest appearances in the sixth, seventh, ninth, and tenth seasons.

Personal Life

Richards married Monty Brinson in 1985, and they had a daughter, Brooke. They divorced in 1988. She then married Gregg Davis, with whom she had two children, Whitney and Chad Davis. They divorced in 1991.

Richards was engaged to John J. Collett, who was involved in an illegal scheme targeting elderly investors. Collett was murdered in 1991 while on the phone with Kim, who witnessed the event. Richards later had a long-term relationship with John Jackson, with whom she had a daughter, Kimberly Jackson, in 1995.

Richards has publicly battled alcoholism, a struggle documented on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She was arrested on April 15, 2015, at the Beverly Hills Hotel for public intoxication, trespassing, resisting arrest, and battery of a police officer. She spent one night in jail and was released on a $20,000 bail. Four months later, Richards was arrested again for shoplifting at a Target department store and released on a $5,000 bail.

Kim Richards Net Worth

Kim Richards net worth is $400,000.