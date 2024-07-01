Derek Carr, a professional football quarterback, boasts a net worth of $80 million. Currently playing for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, Carr previously played for the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders from 2014 to 2022, where he became the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and pass completions. He was instrumental in leading the Raiders to their first playoff berth in 14 years in 2016.

Derek Carr Net Worth $80 Million Date of Birth March 28, 1991 Place of Birth Bakersfield, California Nationality American Profession Professional Football Player

Derek Carr Contracts

Carr’s financial journey in the NFL began with a four-year, $5.37 million deal with the Oakland Raiders ahead of his rookie season. In 2017, he signed a five-year, $125 million contract with the Raiders, making him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world at that time, with his total income from salary and bonuses reaching $42 million the following year.

In April 2022, Carr and the Raiders agreed to a three-year, $121 million contract extension. However, his time with the Raiders ended tumultuously in early 2023, leading to his release. Shortly after, he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the New Orleans Saints. By 2026, he is expected to earn $50 million in base salary per year from the Saints. Of the $150 million, $100 million is fully guaranteed. By the end of this deal, Carr will have earned $240 million in NFL salary over his career.

Early Life

Derek Carr was born on March 28, 1991, in Bakersfield, California, as the youngest of three children to Sheryl and Rodger Carr. In 2002, following his brother David’s drafting by the Houston Texans, the family moved to Sugar Land, Texas. There, Derek attended Clements High School and began his football career. As a sophomore, he passed for 1,246 yards and 12 touchdowns, and in his junior year, he passed for 1,622 yards and 16 touchdowns, leading Clements to an undefeated season. For his senior year, Carr returned to California and attended Bakersfield Christian High School, where he led the Eagles to a 12-1 record and a California Interscholastic Federation Central Section Division V Championship.

Collegiate Career

In 2009, Carr enrolled at California State University, Fresno, where his brother David had also played quarterback. He played five games for the Fresno State Bulldogs as a freshman. After redshirting in 2010, Carr took over as the starting quarterback in 2011, finishing the season with 3,544 passing yards and 26 touchdowns. His performance improved in 2012, earning him Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors with 4,104 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. In his final season in 2013, Carr led Fresno State to an 11-2 record, the MWC Championship Game victory, and a spot in the Las Vegas Bowl. He won the Sammy Baugh Trophy for his 2013 season, during which he passed for 5,083 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Oakland / Las Vegas Raiders

Selected by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Carr made history as the first rookie quarterback to start a season opener for the franchise. He completed his rookie season with 3,270 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. Carr’s performance improved over the years, with notable highlights including 3,987 passing yards and 32 touchdowns in 2015 and leading the Raiders to a playoff berth in 2016. In 2017, he signed a five-year contract extension and continued to break records, including setting career highs in passing yards in 2018 and 2019.

The Raiders’ move to Las Vegas in 2020 saw Carr achieve a career-high of 4,103 passing yards, followed by 4,804 yards in 2021, setting franchise records for passing attempts and completions. Despite a strong performance, the Raiders lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round. In early 2023, after a challenging season and his subsequent release from the Raiders, Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints

In March 2023, Derek Carr signed a four-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, reuniting with former Raiders head coach Dennis Allen.

Personal Life

Derek Carr married his wife Heather in 2012, and together they have three sons, Deker, Dallas, and Deakon, and a daughter, Brooklyn.

Derek Carr Net Worth

