Kristin Cavallari’s Love Life Takes Center Stage In BFF’s Instagram Video

Kristin Cavallari’s personal life became a hot topic after her best friend, Justin Anderson, playfully spilled details about her past relationships in an Instagram video on Sunday.

Anderson humorously imitated a police scanner, revealing the former reality star’s alleged connections with actor Jason Statham and country singer Morgan Wallen.

In the clip, Cavallari, 37, was seen laughing and attempting to dodge Anderson’s commentary.

“Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings, and she kept going back,” Anderson quipped, referring to the singer-songwriter, 31, who was rumored to have had a connection with Cavallari in September 2023. At the time, Cavallari addressed the speculation during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, stating, “I’m not dating him,” but declined to elaborate further.

Anderson also mentioned Cavallari’s alleged past romance with Jason Statham, 57, calling it her “hottest hookup.” Cavallari and the Italian Job star were rumored to have dated in 2009 before she began her relationship with former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler.

Cavallari and Cutler were married from 2013 to 2020 and share three children: Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8. Following their split, Cavallari has been linked to comedian Jeff Dye, Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, and TikTok star Mark Estes.

In a recent episode of the Let’s Be Honest podcast, Cavallari shared her thoughts on future relationships, emphasizing that her next partner must have had a vasectomy. “I’m not on birth control, and I don’t want to worry about any of that,” she said.

In the video, Anderson teased Cavallari for always having a “guy on rotation” despite priding herself on independence. Representatives for Cavallari, Wallen, and Statham have yet to comment on the claims.