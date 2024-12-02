KTN Home And KTN News Merge To Form Unified Brand KTN

KTN Home and KTN News have officially merged under a single brand, KTN, to consolidate programming and enhance viewer experience.

The Standard Group announced the merger in a statement, describing it as a strategic step to deliver comprehensive family entertainment and fact-based journalism through one channel.

“Today, we’re excited to announce the merger of KTN Home and KTN News into one unified brand: KTN. This bold move combines the best of both worlds — your favorite family entertainment and trusted journalism — all under one roof,” the statement read.

The revamped KTN will feature in-depth news coverage, investigative stories, local dramas, Hollywood movies, talk shows, youth-oriented content, and much more. “With passionate and fearless journalists leading the way, KTN remains committed to putting facts first — because you come first,” the statement added.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some viewers expressing dissatisfaction over the discontinuation of KTN News.

“To be honest, I loved KTN News more than all the channels in Kenya. The moment it was switched off, that was the end of my story with KTN,” a Facebook user commented.

Another viewer wrote, “We had the best news channel in Kenya, KTN News. Since its closure, I no longer watch news. I wish you had asked us to contribute and keep it alive. Running it on YouTube or pay TV would have been a better alternative.”

Questions have also arisen about the fate of popular shows such as KTN Farmers and Burudani.

The merger comes as Standard Group implements major changes amid financial challenges. In July 2024, the company appointed Marion Gathoga-Mwangi as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Additionally, Radio Maisha, a leading Swahili radio station, transitioned into an audio-visual platform as it celebrated 14 years of broadcasting.

Despite these developments, the company has faced criticism over delayed employee payments, staff departures, and threats of boycotts from its workforce.