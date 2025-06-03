KU Announces Job Vacancies In Various Departments; How To Apply

Kenyatta University has announced a number of job openings across different departments and directorates.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, the university invited applications from qualified individuals interested in joining its academic and administrative teams.

According to the notice, the institution is looking to recruit a professor, associate professor, senior lecturer, and lecturer in the Department of Construction and Real Estate Management. It is also seeking a lecturer and tutorial fellow in the Department of Fine Arts and Design.

Under the Directorate of Security Services, the university is looking to hire a Senior Security Officer (Investigation), Firefighter, Security Officer (Investigation), Fire Engine Driver, Security Officer (Radio Operation), Security Guard, and a Firefighting Supervisor.

Additional vacancies are available in other departments, including positions for a Senior Care Management Assistant, Animal Care Technician, Technician in Clinical Radiology and Imaging Services, Executive Chef, Banqueting Supervisor, Food and Beverage Manager, Head Marketer, Front Office Manager, and Waiters/Waitresses.

“The terms of service include a generous medical scheme, house allowance and commuting allowance,” the university said in its announcement.

Applicants are required to submit full details of their educational and professional qualifications, work experience, current position and salary, telephone number, and email address. Copies of academic certificates and testimonials must be included.

Applicants should also provide the names and contact details of three referees familiar with their professional abilities.

Applications, along with referee letters, should be sent directly to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration and Finance). The deadline for applications is June 13, 2025.

For more information on job requirements and specifications, candidates are advised to visit the university’s website at www.ku.ac.ke.